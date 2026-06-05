Late Push Leads Hawks Past PaddleHeads

Published on June 5, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - For a large portion of Thursday's game 3 featuring the Missoula PaddleHeads, and Boise Hawks it was all about solid pitching performances. Both teams were held off the board in the first five innings of the ball game. Tom Reisinger of the PaddleHeads and Jack Cone of the Hawks booth stood tall on the hill in their outings. Missoula was finally the first to break through in the game scoring in the 6th inning. However, Boise's offense had its best success when it mattered the most to steal a game late.

The Hawks took their first lead of the game in the top of the 8th on their first hit of the ballgame.

Boise then mounted a rally in the top of the 9th giving themselves breathing room for the home half of the inning taking a 5-run lead. The PaddleHeads showed fight in the home half plating a pair of runs but ultimately fell short allowing Boise to win their 2nd straight game in the series by a score of 6-3.

Reisinger turned in a sensational effort for Missoula, making it through the 8th inning. The former Athletics farmhand allowed just 2 hits in the outing while striking out 6. The Pennsylvania native retired 12 batters in a row during his best stretch from the 4th to the 8th. One swing from the Boise offense proved to be vital however at the tail end of his outing.

Cone kept the PaddleHeads offense under wraps for a large portion of the game making it through 5 '..." innings. The former Raptors allowed 1 run on 3 hits in that span while striking out 4.

The PaddleHeads did manage to take the lead in his final inning on the hill.

Joskar Feliciano gave the PaddleHeads a 1-0 advantage in the bottom of the 6th with a base hit to left field. This sent Allegiance Field into a frenzy in the 'Peanut Inning' as Missoula broke through. The Hawks limited the damage from this point on however thanks to the bullpen.

Brandon Nigh gave the Hawks their first lead of the game in the top of the 8th with a 2-run home run over the right field wall making the score 2-1. The third baseman came through again in the clutch in the next half inning.

The Hawks were able to give themselves breathing room in the top of the 9th inning plating 4 more runs. A home run from left fielder Ben Wilmes did the first damage in the frame making the score 3-1. Nigh then came through in a 2-out at-bat hitting a single through the middle to make the score 6-1. These runs of insurance proved to be relevant as Missoula did not go down in the bottom of the 9th without a fight. Nigh knocked in 4 runs in the win finishing 2-for-3.

A pair of singles from Will Bermudez and Feliciano got things started in the bottom of the 9th in Missoula's comeback effort. Bermudez later scored in the inning on an RBI groundout that made the score 6-2. An infield single from Nich Klemp brought home a 2nd run in the inning, trimming the lead to 3. The PaddleHeads failed to find another clutch swing however, allowing the Hawks to escape with the late inning win. Bermudez and Felicano both finished the game 2-for-4.

The PaddleHeads will now take on a new challenge in the form of their 5th opponent faced already this season. It will also take them on the road to the Flathead Valley opening a 3 game series with the Glacier Range Riders. First pitch from Glacier Bank Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Stay up to date on all the action in this Treasure State Tussle on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from June 5, 2026

Late Push Leads Hawks Past PaddleHeads - Missoula PaddleHeads

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