Missoula Paddleheads Return for 2026 Home Opener

Published on June 2, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads return home Tuesday night for their 2026 Home Opener, welcoming the Boise Hawks to Ogren Park Allegiance Field for the first game of a six-game series and the first home game of the season.

After opening the year on the road, the PaddleHeads enter the series with a 7-5 record while Boise arrives in Missoula at 8-4. The matchup features two clubs off to strong starts in the Pioneer League and marks the beginning of another summer of baseball in the Garden City.

Fans attending Tuesday night's game will have the opportunity to receive a limited-edition PaddleHeads magnet schedule giveaway while supplies last. The giveaway will be available to the first fans through the gates as the organization welcomes the Missoula community back to the ballpark for another season.

"Our team is ready to go tonight. The ballpark looks amazing, the food and beverage experience is as good as ever, and fans can expect a great night of entertainment. Our players are excited to perform in front of the home crowd and kick off the season at Ogren Park. It's go time. Come out to the ballpark and let's have some fun," said PaddleHeads President Matt Ellis.

The 2026 PaddleHeads roster features a mix of returning players and new additions as the club looks to build on its strong start to the season. Tuesday's home opener also begins a 54-game home schedule packed with promotions, giveaways, family entertainment, and Pioneer League baseball throughout the summer months.

The PaddleHeads and Hawks will begin their six-game series Tuesday night at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Tickets for Tuesday's Home Opener and all 2026 PaddleHeads home games are available at the at the Paddleheads' website or by visiting the PaddleHeads box office.







Pioneer League Stories from June 2, 2026

Missoula Paddleheads Return for 2026 Home Opener - Missoula PaddleHeads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.