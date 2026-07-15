PaddleHeads Open 2nd Half with Win over Range Riders

Published on July 15, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads opened the 2nd half of the Pioneer League season on Tuesday at home hosting the Glacier Range Riders. Missoula will need to put together a strong stretch of games in this half to make the postseason for the 6th straight year.

Glacier got off to a quick start in the early innings to grab momentum early. The Missoula offense, however, had another strong performance to combat this effort and held the lead for a large portion of the game. Glacier fought to the end, but ultimately fell short.

After an early deficit in the 1st, Missoula struck back in the 2nd and 3rd scoring 7 unanswered runs to jump into the lead. Missoula never trailed again after this offensive push. Glacier did not go down without a fight, however, tacking on runs in consecutive innings from the 5th through the 8th to cut the lead down to as low as 2 runs. Matthew Taubensee was up to the task in the 9th inning to hold the line earning the save on the mound to preserve a 10-7 win to open the 2nd half.

2-out thunder got Glacier out of the gates in the top of the 1st inning. 1st baseman Brock Vradenburg drew first blood with a single in the frame. Catcher Donovan Ratfield then deposited a 2-run blast over the wall in left center to give the visitors an early 3-0 lead. Ratfield was 2-for-5 on the night with Vrandenburg finishing 1-for-5. Missoula pushed back an inning later.

Free passes played a big role in Tuesday's game with Glacier walking 10 batters in the game.

They also told a lot of the story in Missoula's 4-run rally in the 2nd en route to their first lead. Both Sergio Gutierrez and Bryce Cerminelli drew bases loaded walks to bring home runs.

Will Bermudez also was hit by a pitch in the frame with the bases loaded to send a man home.

A pair of extra base hits then allowed Missoula to extend its lead in the 3rd.

Jeremy Piatkiewicz, and Ty Yukumoto both brought home runs in the bottom of the 3rd with doubles to right to add to the lead. Bermudez then added an RBI single in the frame to bring home Yukumoto to make the score 7-3. The duo of Piatkiewicz and Yukumoto at the bottom of the order did a lot of damage with both batters finishing 2-for-3. They also scored 5 combined runs in the ballgame.

Jaren Jackson picked up another win for his efforts over 5 '..." innings. The southpaw allowed 4 runs over those innings finishing with 3 strikeouts. Defensive mistakes played a role in allowing Glacier to inch closer down the stretch.

Errors in the 6th and 8th innings led directly to Range Riders runs cutting the lead to 9-7 in the 8th. The PaddleHeads did manage to tack on a run in the bottom of the 8th to give themselves extra cushion heading to the top of the 9th. This wouldn't have mattered for Taubensee.

The 2nd year PaddleHead earned his 2nd save for his efforts in a scoreless 9th inning. After a pair of walks, Taubensee settled in finishing with a pair of strikeouts in a scoreless 9th inning.

This result ultimately got Missoula off on the right foot in this 1st game of the half.

The PaddleHeads (25-23) will look to keep the positive momentum rolling in Game 2 of this series with the Range Riders (29-20) on Wednesday night. Action at Allegiance Field Ogren Park begins with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Head to the ballpark for a 'Woof Wednesday' or tune in live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from July 15, 2026

PaddleHeads Open 2nd Half with Win over Range Riders - Missoula PaddleHeads

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