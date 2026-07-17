PaddleHeads Erase 8-Run Deficit in Win over Range Riders

Published on July 17, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT- Thursday's series finale between the Missoula PaddleHeads and Glacier Range Riders was a fitting end to the season series between these 2 clubs. Glacier looked primed to run away with it in the early going behind a strong push offensively. The Range Riders scored the first 8 runs of the ballgame through the top of the 4th. Missoula fought back however with a huge 7th inning rally paving their way back into the ballgame. Both offenses had fantastic nights finishing with 38 combined hits in the game. In the end, 9 innings of regulation were not enough to decide a victor.

With action tied at 12 after 9 innings, the game would be ultimately decided in the 'Knockout Round.' Jake Millan of the Range Riders came up empty in his chance to swing it in the first round failing to hit a home run. This left the door open for one of Missoula's most productive weapons Nich Klemp. The 2nd year PaddleHead took advantage, launching a game winning home run down the left field line to clinch the victory. This swing put Missoula into the win column for the sixth straight time overall.

The Range Riders raced to the lead in the top of the 1st with a 4-run rally. 5-straight hits played the biggest role en route to an early 4-0 lead. Carson Garner, and JD McLaughlin brought in a bulk of the runs with a pair of RBI knocks to fan the flames. Both players had solid nights at the plate finishing 3-for-5.

After an RBI single from Garner got things rolling in the top of the 4th, designated hitter Brock Vradenberg made his presence felt. The first year pro launched a home run to right center to give Glacier a 8-0 lead. Vradenberg knocked in a pair in the ballgame finishing 2-for-6. Home runs began to bring Missoula back into it in the 5th inning.

Klemp found success with the long ball in regulation leading up to the knockout with a towering home run to right center to kick-start a 4-run rally. The 400 foot bomb trimmed the lead to 6.

Sergio Gutierrez delivered a powerful swing soon after taking on the left field wall. The 2-run blast made the score 9-6. Missoula's biggest push 2 innings later then brought them to the lead for the 1st time.

The first 4 batters in the bottom of the 7th reached for Missoula to get the wheels turning in a big inning. 10 men took their swings in the frame in what ended up being a 6-run rally. Ty Yukumoto recorded an RBI double in the inning to knock home a pair to trim the lead to 11-10. Mike Koszewski then brought home the 2nd baseman with a sacrifice fly. Klemp was at it again soon after with a sharp line drive up the middle to give Missoula the advantage at 12-11. Glacier had a clutch moment in their back pocket in the next half inning.

With 2-outs in the 8th, Donovan Ratfield was called off the bench with the tying run in scoring position. The catcher came through in a 2-strike battle lacing a ground ball up the middle to bring the tying run to the plate. Thanks to Matthew Taubensee, the score remained deadlocked in the 9th inning.

The southpaw took on the challenge of the 9th inning for the 3rd straight night out of the Missoula pen. Taubensee managed to hold the line in the situation, picking up a strike out with the bases loaded to turn the Range Riders away in a tie game. Missoula then earned the win with success in the 'Knockout Round'. With momentum building, the PaddleHeads welcome a new opponent to Missoula for the first time.

The PaddleHeads (27-23) roll into the weekend on Friday night opening a series with the Great Falls Voyagers (18-33). It will be Housing Night at the ballpark with Missoula rocking specialty uniforms that will be auctioned off to benefit housing non-profit organizations that make an impact in our community. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Head out to Allegiance Field to kickstart the weekend or tune in live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from July 17, 2026

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