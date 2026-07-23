Trimble Leads Chukars Past PaddleHeads Wednesday

Published on July 23, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







IDAHO FALLS, ID - For the second consecutive night, action was tight in game 2 of this 3 game set featuring the Missoula PaddleHeads and Idaho Falls Chukars. Both teams led in the ballgame with both offenses finding runs of success. The PaddleHeads held the largest lead of either team in the game holding a 4 run lead at the end of the top of the 6th. Idaho Falls stayed in the game leading to that point thanks to the contributions from 2 hitters in the top of the order.

In the end, this 2 man wrecking crew laid the foundation to a Chukars win.

Right fielder Sam Canton, and third baseman Justin Trimble did the vast bulk of the damage for the Chukars offense en route to a double digit run total. Both hitters combined recorded 8 hits in the game. Furthermore, the duo knocked in 11 of the 12 runs scored. Both players made their presence felt in the bottom of the 8th driving in 3 runs to give Idaho Falls the lead heading to the top of the 9th. This ultimately sealed a Chukars win by a final score of 12-9 winning their second game in as many nights against the PaddleHeads.

Missoula struck first in the opening innings. Enzo Apodaca brought home Ty Yukomoto following a lead off double to make the score 1-0 in the 1st. The 2nd baseman reached 4 times in the game finishing 1-for-2. In the next inning, a newly acquired prospect made a big contribution in his first start as a professional.

Catcher Nate Vargas launched his first professional home run to right center field in the 2nd inning to give the PaddleHeads a 2 run cushion. The UC Santa Barbara product also had a triple in the game as a part of a 2-for-5 effort. After this run of success, Trimble and Canton got to work.

A triple from Canton tied the game with a pair of runners on the bases to kickstart a rally in the bottom of the 3rd. Trimble then delivered with the long ball hitting an impressive home run to the opposite field in left to give Idaho Falls their first lead at 4-2. A quick answer from Missoula put them right back in front.

The PaddleHeads brought 4 runs home in the top of the 4th to snag the lead right back. Nich Klemp delivered the biggest blow in the inning with a single up the middle to bring the lead runs

to the plate making the score 6-5. Klemp also knocked in a run as part of a 2-run push to add to the lead in the 5th. The designated hitter had a solid night recording 3 RBIs while finishing 3-for-5 in his at-bats. A sacrifice fly from Bryce Cerminelli brought the Missoula advantage to 4 an inning later making the score 9-5. Unfortunately for the PaddleHeads, Canton, and Trimble would not be denied.

Canton knocked home a pair with a double in the 6th as part of another 4-run rally. The second home run of the game for the 3rd baseman then deadlocked the score at 9 leading down the stretch of the final 3 innings. These 2 were back at it again a few innings later.

A single to right field for Canton gave the Chukars the lead in the bottom of the 8th making the score 10-9. Trimble then brought his offensive performance to a fitting end hitting his 3rd home run of the game to give Idaho Falls a 2 run lead. When it was all said and done Canton recorded 5 RBIs as part of a 3-for-5 effort at the plate scoring 3 runs. Trimble was 5-for-5 in his plate appearances finishing with 6 RBIs and 3 runs scored. Missoula will now try to salvage a win in this series in the finale to avoid a sweep.

The PaddleHeads (29-26) make their final appearance at Melaleuca Field this season in the series finale with the Chukars (20-36). First pitch of game 3 is scheduled for 7:05 on Thursday evening. Be a part of every pitch with the live broadcast on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from July 23, 2026

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