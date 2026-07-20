PaddleHeads Take Series over Voyagers with Win Sunday

Published on July 19, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT - Sunday's rubber match of a 3-game series between the Missoula PaddleHeads and Great Falls Voyagers was tight most of the way at Allegiance Field. Both teams mounted rallies in the early innings to get off to quick starts before both pitching staffs settled into the game. Both squads led in the game but never by a margin larger than 4. Thanks in large part to a big swing in the early innings, the PaddleHeads managed to hold the lead through most of the game.

After falling behind initially, the PaddleHeads raced to the lead in the bottom of the 2nd with a home run playing the biggest role. Missoula never let the lead get away through the rest of the afternoon. Great Falls kept the game close with a push in the 7th cutting the PaddleHeads' lead to just 1. Insurance runs in the bottom of the 8th helped Missoula salt the game away in the end by a final score of 10-7. This helped Missoula to their 3rd straight series win overall. The PaddleHeads also opened the second half with a 5-1 record.

The Voyagers drew first blood in the top of the 2nd with a 3-run rally. Center fielder Anthony Manisero got the ball rolling with a 2-run double into right field. Leadoff man Anothony Swenda knocked him in with a single soon after to give the Voyagers an early 3 run cushion. Manisero was solid throughout, finishing 3-for-5 in his at-bats and Swenda was 1-for-3. This lead proved to not last long.

The first 2 batters drew free passes in the bottom of the 2nd to leave the door open for Dan Tauken. The left fielder cashed in hitting a long home run to right center to knot things up at 3 runs apiece. The Murray State product reached base 4 times in the game finishing with 4 RBIs.

Nich Klemp also knocked home a run in the inning with a sacrifice fly to give Missoula their first lead at 4-3. The designated hitter was 1-for-5.

The PaddleHeads attack kept the ball rolling in the bottom of the 3rd plating a pair more runs. Ty Yukumoto brought a run home with a single in the inning as part of his solid afternoon at the plate. The former Gonzaga Bulldog finished 3-for-4 in the game. A run later scored with an error playing a role making the score 6-3.

Jarren Jackson made sure Missoula remained in front in his time on the hill picking up his 2nd win on the mound this week. The southpaw struck out 6 over 5 innings allowing 3 runs en route to his 5th win this season. Great Falls managed to tighten things up after his departure.

The Voyagers inched closer in the top of the 7th with a little small ball. Willie Ponce, and Antonio Baranca both brought home runs with balls put into play in a 2-run rally. This effort trimmed the PaddleHeads advantage to 7-6. A push of offense late for Missoula then salted the game away.

The PaddleHeads took their largest lead of the afternoon in the bottom of the 8th plating 3 runs.

Tauken picked up his final RBI to get this effort started with a sacrifice fly. Mike Koszewski also ripped a double down the right field line to bring home a run to give Missoula a 10-6 lead. Great Falls tallied 1 run in the top of the 9th but never made things dramatic. This win allowed Missoula to end a solid week on a high.

After an off day on Monday, the PaddleHeads (29-24) will head back out on the road to start the week. Doing so Missoula makes their first and only appearance this season in Idaho Falls opening a 3-game series with the Chukars (18-36). First pitch at Melaleuca Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Stay tuned in with all the action from South East Idaho with the live broadcast on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from July 19, 2026

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