Great Falls Holds on Late in Win over Missoula

Published on July 18, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT - Both offenses came screaming out of the gate on Saturday night in a battle between the Missoula PaddleHeads and Great Falls Voyagers. Through the first 3 innings, the two clubs combined to score 19 runs. After the torrid offensive pace was set, both pitching staffs settled in, allowing just 4 combined runs over the remainder of the contest. The PaddleHeads remained within striking distance throughout the night, but the Voyagers did just enough to hold on for the victory.

Great Falls scored the game's first nine runs before the PaddleHeads mounted a furious comeback. Missoula responded with nine combined runs in the second and third innings to trim the Voyagers' lead to 10-9. Both pitching staffs brought calm to the waters after the early fireworks, with each team scoring just once over the next 5 innings.

A two-out RBI single in the sixth inning provided valuable insurance for the Voyagers, extending the lead to 3. Missoula made things interesting in the bottom of the ninth when Nich Klemp launched a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 1. The PaddleHeads were unable to deliver the final blow as Great Falls escaped with a 12-11 victory to even the three-game series.

The PaddleHeads collected 12 hits in the contest, led by Klemp, who finished 3-for-6 with three runs scored, a home run and four RBI. Xavier Casserilla also turned in a three-hit performance, going 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and two RBI. Bryce Cermenelli added 2 hits and an RBI, while Michael Koszewski drove in two runs. Daniel Tauken chipped in with a two-run home run, scored twice and reached base three times after drawing a pair of walks.

Missoula's rally began in the bottom of the 2nd inning after the Voyagers built a 9-0 advantage.

The PaddleHeads broke through with four runs in the frame before carrying the momentum into the third. Missoula plated five more runs in the third inning, highlighted by RBI knocks from Cermenelli and Casserilla, while Klemp continued the surge with a pair of run-producing hits as the PaddleHeads trimmed the deficit to just one run at 10-9.

The PaddleHead bullpen settled things down after the offensive outburst. Peyton Walters fired 2 scoreless innings in relief before Josh Johnson, Brock Lambert and Matthew Taubensee combined to toss the final three innings without allowing a run. Taubensee was especially sharp,

striking out the side in the ninth inning to give Missoula one last opportunity to complete the comeback.

Great Falls received a strong effort from its bullpen after the early offensive fireworks. Landon Smiddy earned the victory with 2.2 innings of relief, allowing just one earned run, while Jack Bell worked through a tense ninth inning to secure the save despite the PaddleHeads' late push.

The PaddleHeads (28-24) and Voyagers (19-34) will wrap up their three-game series on Sunday afternoon at Allegiance Field. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. It will be another 'Kids Free Sunday' at the ballpark to enjoy with the whole family. You can also follow all the action live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from July 18, 2026

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