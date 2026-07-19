A Late Surge Lifts the Idaho Falls Chukars Past the Utah Fry Sauce, 5-2

Published on July 18, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Ogden, UT - The Ogden Raptors were playing under their Saturday alter ego once again, as they took on the Idaho Falls Chukars for game five of the series.

The Fry Sauce struck first tonight for the first time in three games, taking a 1-0 lead off of a Tyler Stone RBI in the bottom of the second. The Chukars answered a couple innings later with an RBI double of their own to make it a 1-1 game.

Starting pitchers Jason Schaaf and Seth Spencer were dealing, and their offenses were brick walls behind them. While a few batters on both teams managed to work their way on base, many innings ended with them stranded, still over 90 feet from home. In the bottom of the sixth inning the Fry Sauce bats got going slightly, with Carmine Lane and Colson Lawrence both getting on base. Tyler Stone was up next and grounded out to the shortstop, however this grounder gave Carmine Lane time to score, and gave the Fry Sauce the lead.

The game continued to be a defensive battle over the next few innings, and the Fry Sauce ended the eighth inning leading by one, 2-1. In the Chukars' last chance to get on the board and extend the game, they worked a walk and a double against Landon Riley to get runners on second and third. A balk by Riley brought one run home, tying the game. Riley's night ended shortly thereafter, with Ira Austin trying to keep the game tied. Drew Stengren came in to pinch hit for the Chukars, knocking a two-RBI single to give them a two run lead. A hit batter with the bases loaded increased the lead to three.

The Fry Sauce started the bottom of the ninth with back-to-back strikeouts, and were still trailing by three. Back-to-back walks and some steals by Bradley Pelle and Hank Dodson (who was pinch run for by Tyler Ganus) got runners into scoring position for the tying run, represented by Chase Valentine, when he came up to bat. However, the Fry Sauce's comeback attempt ended with a Chase Valentine strikeout, and the Chukars took game five, 5-2.

The Chukars now lead the series 3-2. Both teams will be back in action for the final game of the series tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 p.m.

Written by Arden Louchheim







Pioneer League Stories from July 18, 2026

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