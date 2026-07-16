Missoula Scores 7 Straight Runs in Win over Glacier

Published on July 16, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads continued their 3-game series with the Glacier Range Riders on Wednesday night. Game 2 began with a familiar trend with the Range Riders grabbing an early lead. Reece Fields was able to dial it in from this point however in what was a solid outing on the mound. The 3rd year pro mixed his pitches well keeping Glacier's offense off balanced. The offense did plenty to support this effort as the game went along leading to a comfortable victory.

The PaddleHeads held Glacier off the board over the final 5 innings of the game. In that span, Missoula outscored the Range Riders 7-0. 3-run rallies in the 5th and 7th innings were the highlights with all 9 batters appearing in both of these innings. After the departure of Fields, the Missoula bullpen was up to the task pitching 3 scoreless innings coming down the stretch. This led the PaddleHeads to their 2nd win in as many nights over the Range Riders by a final tally of 9-4.

A throwing error set up the Glacier offense in the top of the 1st inning leading to a pair of runs.

After a run scored on the defensive mistake itself, Brock Vradenburg knocked in a 2nd run in the frame with an RBI single to give the visitors the early 2-0 lead. The PaddleHeads had an answer quickly. The Range Riders 1st baseman finished 2-for-4 in the ballgame.

Bryce Cerminelli provided a punch in the home half of the 1st with an RBI single down the left field line to cut the lead in half. Derek Andiarena then tied the game at 2 in the 2nd with a sacrifice fly to erase the early deficit. Cerminelli finished 2-for-5 in his at-bats with Andiarena chiming in with a 2-for-3 effort.

Designated hitter Carson Hornung struck for the Range Riders in the top of the 4th with a 2-run single to put Glacier back in front by a score of 4-2. This was the only contribution offensively for the 6 hitter in the order. This also was Glacier's last gasp offensively in the ballgame.

Missoula took a lead they would never give up the rest of the way behind a 3-run rally in the bottom of the 5th. Cerminelli initially brought Missoula level in the inning with his 2nd RBI single

of the night to knot things up at 4. Enzo Apodaca later provided an RBI knock of his to bring Cerminelli home making the score 6-4. Apodaca was 2-for-5 in the ballgame with a run scored.

Fields moved his record to 6-2 on the season for his efforts over 6 innings. The South Carolina native fanned 5 in those frames allowing only 2 earned runs. Fields is currently 2nd overall in the Pioneer League in wins. The 3rd year pro also leads the team in strikeouts (54).

A 3-run rally in the 7th inning expanded Missoula's advantage to 5 runs leading to the final 2 innings of the ballgame. A pair of walks with the bases loaded brought a pair of these runs home. Free passes have been an issue in this series for Glacier having walked 16 batters combined in the first 2 games of this series. Andiarena also recorded an infield RBI single in the inning to push the advantage further.

The PaddleHeads bullpen combination of Ritter Steinmann, Connor Brinson, and Matthew Taubensee nailed things down over the final 3 scoreless innings. Glacier only recorded 1 hit in this span allowing Missoula to cruise to the win. Now the PaddleHeads will look to keep the momentum rolling on their home field.

Missoula (26-23) will take on Glacier (29-21) for the final time this season in the series finale on Thursday. The PaddleHeads will also be in search of their 2nd consecutive series sweep at Allegiance Field Ogren Park. First pitch on Thursday night is set for 6:35 p.m. It will also be 'Tie Dye Night' at the ballpark to add to the fun. If you can't make your way to Allegiance Field, listen in live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from July 16, 2026

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