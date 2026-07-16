Raptors' Late Game Rally Fall Just Short as They Drop Game Two of the Series to the Chukars, 8-6

Published on July 16, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Ogden, UT - The Ogden Raptors got off to a slow start tonight and were never able to climb out of the hole they initially dig themselves.

The Chukars bats came out firing, with Tyler Wyatt setting the tone early with a two run home run in the top of the first. The scoring slowed down for both teams through the second through fourth innings, with neither team recording a run. Then in the fifth inning, the Chukars exploded.

Aiden Shumaker was the pitcher that started the game for the Raptors, and after giving up the two-run home run early, he bounced back valiantly. However, Ty Dooley hit a two run home run in the top of the fifth that ended the game's scoring drought, and ultimately caused the end of Shumaker's outing. An RBI single added one more run to the Chukars total to make it 5-0, and then another home run got the Idaho Falls' total up to seven.

The Raptors finally got on the board for their first runs of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning off of a Carmine Lane RBI single, and then a Gio Ferraro solo home run got the score to 7-2. The Chukars answered with a solo home run of their own in the top of the seventh, which was their fourth of the night as a team.

Entering into the eighth inning the Raptors were losing 8-2. However, Gio Ferraro knocked a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth, his fourth home run in two games and second consecutive game with multiple home runs, to get the Raptors within three. Kyle Lewis held the Chukars scoreless in the top of the ninth, giving his team a chance to overcome their three run deficit in their final chance.

Tyler Stone came in to pinch hit to lead off the inning and came up big, smacking a towering home run to left field to get the Raptors within two. However, Hunter Hargett of the Chukars retired the next three batters to end the game and give Idaho Falls the 8-6 victory.

The Raptors and Chukars will be back at it again tomorrow night for game three at 6:30 p.m.







Pioneer League Stories from July 16, 2026

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