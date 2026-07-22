PaddleHeads Offense Held in Check Late in Loss

Published on July 22, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







IDAHO FALLS, ID - The Missoula PaddleHeads opened a 3-game series with the Idaho Falls Chukars on Tuesday night at Melaleuca Field. Both teams had stretches of success at different points with the lead exchanging hands. Both squads consistently had runners on base, recording 24 combined hits in the game. At times, both pitching staffs limited damage in particular innings by pitching out of trouble. The Chukars did just enough on this night to secure the upper hand.

After falling behind early, the PaddleHeads jumped to the lead in the middle innings with the long ball doing damage. That was the final time Missoula tacked on runs however failing to score in the final 4 innings of the ballgame. The bullpen kept the game close, limiting the Chukars to just 1 run down the stretch. In the end Idaho Falls held on to the lead taking game 1 by a final score of 6-4.

The Chucks' drew first blood in the 2nd inning with a 2-run push. A sacrifice fly from Wesley Mitchell brought home the first run in the frame ahead of a 2-out RBI single from Casey Vaughan. Franchise player Tyler Wyatt then gave the Chukars a 3-0 cushion in the 3rd with an RBI single of his own. One swing brought the PaddleHeads right back into the fight.

Left fielder Dan Tauken provided a big jolt in the top of the 4th with a pair of runners on the bases. The Murray State product launched a home run well over the right center field fence to knot things up at 3 in the blink of an eye. The ball traveled over 450 feet before coming to rest.

Tauken had a solid night throughout, finishing 3-for-4 in his at-bats. The New York native has also homered in his last 3 games overall.

Third baseman Bryce Cerminelli got in on the act in the top of the 5th hitting a solo bomb to right to give the PaddleHeads their first lead of the night at 4-3. Cerminelli finished with a pair of hits and a run scored in the game. This was the last damage done from the PaddleHeads attack however leaving the door open for the home side.

A 2-run single in the bottom of the 6th from catcher Drew Stengren proved to be all the Chukars would need coming down the stretch taking the lead back at 5-4. A double from Justin Trimble in

the 7th added a 6th run on the board for Idaho Falls. Both hitters had solid nights finishing 3-for-4.

The bullpen combination of Ritter Steinman, and Josh Johnson were solid down the stretch allowing just 1 run over the final 3 innings of the ballgame. Johnson was especially sharp in a scoreless 8th inning striking out a pair to keep the PaddleHeads within striking distance. Idaho Falls did not budge down the stretch however, allowing only 1 hit in the final 3 innings of the game. Missoula will look to bounce back in game 2 of the series Wednesday night.

The PaddleHeads (29-25) continue this series with the Chukars (19-36) on Wednesday night.

First pitch from Melaleuca Field is slated for 7:05 p.m. Be sure to catch all the action live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from July 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.