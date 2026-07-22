Raptors Drop Game One of Series against Great Falls Voyagers, 9-7

Published on July 22, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Great Falls, MT - The Raptors hit the road this week for two three-game series in Montana against the Voyagers and Range Riders. However, this trip didn't quite start how they wanted.

Gio Ferraro, the reigning Pioneer League Hitter of the Week, continued his hot streak in the first inning, knocking a three-run homer out of the park to get the Raptors on the board early. The Voyagers bounced back with a three run homer of their own, and the game was tied after an inning.

In the top of the second it was Carmine Lane's turn to smash a three run home run, which he did, giving the Raptors a 6-3 lead. Sebastian Greico hit a solo home run in the top of the third to make it a 7-3 game. However, this was the last time that the Raptors scored in the game.

The Voyagers scored one run in the third, fourth and fifth innings to make it a 7-6 game. In the bottom of the sixth inning, a Tommy Specht single scored two runs and gave the Voyagers a one run lead, 8-7. The Voyagers added one more run in the bottom of the eighth. The Raptors finished the game going three-up, three-down, and taking a 9-7 loss.

Caleb Bunch was the starting pitcher on the mound for the Raptors. He went four innings, giving up six runs off of seven hits. Kyle Lewis and Harper McLendon combined for the final four innings, allowing three runs between the two of them.

Despite the loss, Gio Ferraro and Carmine Lane both finished the game with three RBIs thanks to their home runs.

The team will play game two tomorrow against the Voyagers at 6:30 p.m.







Pioneer League Stories from July 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.