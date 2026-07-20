Raptors Offense Rejuvenated in 14-6 Victory over Idaho Falls

Published on July 19, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Ogden, UT - It was the series finale this afternoon for the Ogden Raptors and the Idaho Falls Chukars. The Raptors were coming off of their two lowest offensive productions this season and were hoping to get the bats going. That is exactly what they did.

The Raptors got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a Carmine Lane two-RBI single. Parker McMann got the start on the mound for the Raptors and tossed three shutout innings, facing the minimum and striking out six batters. The fourth inning got off to a rockier start for him, giving up back to back home runs. The Idaho Chukars took the lead 3-2.

The Raptors bounced right back in the bottom of the fourth inning, starting off with a Gio Ferraro bomb that travelled over 460 feet. Kyler Stancato later roped a two-RBI double that gave the Raptors a 5-3 lead. The Chukars took the lead again in the top of the fifth, hitting back-to-back home runs for the second inning in a row. After the top of the fifth, they led 6-5.

However, the bottom of the fifth was really where the Raptors came alive. Carmine Lane started off the inning with a solo home run that gave him his third RBI of the day and tied the game. Tyler Ganus and Dylan Wilkinson added their own two-RBI knocks to contribute to the five runs the Raptors scored in the bottom of the fifth. They now led 10-6.

The lead continued to increase as the Chukars dipped into their bullpen over and over. The Chukars finished the afternoon using seven different pitchers. In the bottom of the seventh, a Chase Valentine single and a few defensive errors put four more runs on the board for the Raptors, and gave them the 14-6 advantage that they ended the game with.

Carson Kelly and Jonothan Ramallo pitched a combined four innings of relief for the final innings of the game. Neither of them allowed a run, with Kelly striking out two batters and walking none, and Ramallo picking up his first professional strikeout in his debut.

The Raptors and Chukars split the series 3-3. The Raptors head on the road for a six game road trip that starts with three games against the Great Falls Voyagers and ends with three games against the Glacier Range Riders. The Raptors will be back in town on July 28th to face off in a six-game series against Long Beach Coast.







Pioneer League Stories from July 19, 2026

Raptors Offense Rejuvenated in 14-6 Victory over Idaho Falls - Ogden Raptors

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.