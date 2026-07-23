Offense Stalls Late as Raptors Drop Another Game to Voyagers

Published on July 23, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Great Falls, MT - The Raptors were playing again in Great Falls for game two of their series against the Voyagers.

The Raptors' bats got off to a great start, scoring three runs highlighted by a Chase Valentine home run to start off the game. Kyler Stancato got the start on the mound for the Raptors, his first start of the season. Stancato gave up a three-run home run and an RBI double that gave the Voyagers a one-run lead, 4-3.

Garrett Bevacqua hit a grounder that scored Chase Valentine in the second to tie the game back up. Then in the fourth, Dylan Wilkinson scored on a wild pitch to give the Raptors a one-run lead.

In the bottom of the fourth Carson Kelly, who came in at the beginning of the third inning, gave up a two-RBI single that gave the Voyagers back their lead. The Raptors' bats were ready to answer in the top of the fifth, starting off with another wild pitch that scored Sebastian Greico. The game was now tied at six. Chase Valentine then hit a three-RBI double to give the Raptors a 9-6 lead. Valentine ended the night with four RBI. Garrett Bevacqua then hit a single that scored Chase Valentine that gave the Raptors their fifth run of the inning and a four-run lead.

The game slipped away from the Raptors in the bottom of the fifth inning. They gave up a couple singles, a couple home runs, and a wild pitch to give the Voyagers seven runs in the bottom of the fifth and a three-run lead. Neither team scored another run for the rest of the game, and the Voyagers walked away with a 13-10 victory.







Pioneer League Stories from July 23, 2026

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