6-Run Rally Leads Missoula Past Billings Friday

Published on July 25, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads took on a challenge Friday night beginning a 3-game series with the Billings Mustangs. The Stangs have been one of the league's best ballclubs all season, earning a playoff berth with their success in the first half of the regular season. The Mustangs also had a distinct advantage over the PaddleHeads coming in having won 7 of 8 games played. Missoula has improved drastically since these teams last met, however, with success in the 2nd half of the season. Missoula displayed that improvement Friday night.

The PaddleHeads attack put on constant pressure in the early innings, with men on base in each of the first 3 innings. After being held off the board in the first 2 innings, Missoula's offense broke through with a 6-run rally in the bottom of the 3rd. The offense had a strong night collectively tallying 18 hits as a team. Billings kept things tight, scoring in consecutive innings from the 3rd through the 6th. Missoula held the line later, however, in the final 3 innings to take game 1 of this series over the Mustangs by a score of 9-7.

After briefly falling behind in the top of the 3rd, The Missoula attack tallied 6 hits in a big push in the bottom half to race to the lead. A 2-run single from Enzo Apodaca initially put the PaddleHeads in the lead making the score 2-1. An RBI single from newly signed PaddleHead Zack Stewart added on in the inning as part of the 6-run rally. The former Razorback hade more major contributions soon after.

Stewart expanded Missoula's advantage to 5 with an impressive swing in the bottom of the 4th.

The left fielder hit a laser over the right field wall to give the PaddleHeads a 8-3 advantage.

Stewart finished 3-for-5 in his professional debut with 3 runs scored and a pair of RBIs.

Nich Klemp provided power for the 2nd game in a row to bring home Missoula's last run of the night. The solo blast to left field gave Missoula a 4-run cushion. Klemp was outstanding in the ballgame throughout, finishing 3-for-5 in his at-bats. The Washington native currently leads the team in home runs with 19. This total also ranks 3rd in the Pioneer League.

Center fielder AJ Shaver did his best to keep the Mustangs in the game. The 2nd year Mustang knocked in a pair in the 6th inning with a double to make the score 9-7. Shaver was 3-for-5 on the night with a pair of RBIs and a run scored. The former Phillies product is tied with Klemp for the league lead in RBIs with 83. Billings' offense ran into a brick wall offensively late however thanks to Matthew Taubensee.

The southpaw took on the challenge of an extended outing out of the pen for the 2nd straight night tossing an 1 '..." Friday. Taubensee didn't budge in this stretch against the dangerous Mustangs offense recording 4 straight outs to bring the game to an end. The 2nd year pro earned his 4th save of the season for his efforts in the late innings. The PaddleHeads will now look to build on this game 1 victory.

The PaddleHeads (31-26) play host to the Mustangs (43-13) in game 2 of this 3 game set on Saturday night at Allegiance Field. Head to the ballpark for the 6th Annual Baseball Brewfest at Ogren Park to add to fun. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. If you can't make it to the ballpark, tune in to the live broadcast on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from July 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.