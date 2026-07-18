The Salt Lake Trappers Get Shut out for the First Time this Season, Falling, 4-0, to the Chukars

Published on July 17, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Ogden, UT - The Salt Lake Trapper bats simply never got going tonight in game four against the Idaho Falls Chukars. In the lowest scoring affair that the Trappers had been a part of all season, with only four total runs in the game.

The Trappers got off to a slow start, going nine-up, nine-down through the first three innings. Starting pitcher for the Idaho Falls Chukars Josh Leerssen faced the minimum by pumping the zone full of strikes, and inducing softly hit grounders or bloopers.

However, the Chukars offense hadn't gotten off to a hot start either. They were scoreless through the first two innings, finally getting their first runs on the board in the top of the third. Jose Ballista stayed in the game for the Trappers after giving up those two runs, however after the Chukars added two more in the top of the fifth, that was the end of his night.

Carson Kelly and Kyle Lewis came in for the last three innings of work and held the Chukars scoreless, however their offense was still never able to get going. The furthest a Trapper player reached on the base paths was second, and they finished the game with only seven hits.

Josh Leerssen ended the game going the distance and tossing a nine inning shutout, his first shutout in his career.

The Utah Fry Sauce will be taking the action as has become customary on Saturdays, going against the Chukars for game five of the series tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m.







Pioneer League Stories from July 17, 2026

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