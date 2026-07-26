Klemp Walks It off in PaddleHeads' Win Saturday

Published on July 26, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT- Saturday's Game 2 featuring the Missoula PaddleHeads and Billings Mustangs was a hard-fought battle from start to finish. Both teams landed counterpunches throughout, taking different routes to the lead. Leading down the stretch, runs were scored in each of the final 3 innings with the lead exchanging hands each time. In the end, the team that batted last also came out on top.

Billings jumped out to an early 5-run lead, scoring runs in each of the first 3 innings. The PaddleHeads battled back in the 5th with a sizable rally to take their first lead of the ballgame.

This set up a tight battle the rest of the way. The lead exchanged 4 times leading to the bottom of the 9th. In the last half inning, Missoula saw the first 2 hitters reach, setting things up for their RBI leader Nich Klemp. The designated hitter came through lacing a fastball down the right field line scoring Ty Yukumoto and Mike Koszewski to win the game. This was Missoula's first walk-off win of the season in a 12-11 triumph.

Home runs got the Mustangs bats going in the early innings en route to the lead. Catcher Charlie Muniz struck in the top of the 1st with a 3-run home run to put Billings out in front right out of the gates. John McHenry backed up this effort in the 3rd with a 3-run shot of his own to give the Stangs' a 7-2 lead. Both players finished 2-for-4 in their at-bats. The PaddleHeads offense got things rolling in earnest in the 5th.

7 straight players reached for Missoula in the bottom of the 5th fanning the flames of a 6-run rally. Nate Vargas got the car in drive with an RBI single in the frame to do the first damage.

Xavier Casserilla backed it up immediately after hitting his 19th home run over the wall in right center to bring Missoula within a run. Sergio Gutierrez then came through with an RBI single in the frame as Missoula snagged the lead for the first time at 8-7.

Casserilla finished with 2 hits or more for the 5th time this week in a 2-for-5 performance.

Gutierrez scored a pair of runs in a 3-for-5 night at the plate. After this push to the lead, both teams exchanged blows coming to the end of the game.

Billings quickly answered Missoula's push scoring runs in the 6th and 7th to grab the lead right back. After a sacrifice fly tied the game in the 6th, Michael Soper came through with a 2-out RBI single to right in the 7th to bring the Mustangs back in front by a score of 9-8. The third baseman was 2-for-5 in his at-bats. A PaddleHead then came off the bench with a clutch swing of his own soon after.

For the first time this season, Bryce Cerminelli had his name called for a pinch hit at-bat in the bottom of the 7th. The Missouri State product delivered with a pair of runners aboard hitting a double to left center field to put Missoula back in front 10-9. Billings punched right back in the 8th.

Muniz delivered with the long ball for the second time in the top of the 8th in another late inning dramatic moment. In a 2-out scenario, Muniz touched up a fastball out over the plate hitting a 2-run bomb to right field to give the Mustangs the lead again 11-10. The lead changed hands 5 times in the final 3 innings alone. Klemp made sure his side ended the night on top.

Yukumoto, and Koszewski both recorded singles in the bottom of the 9th to get the ball rolling on the comeback trail. After a stolen base in the inning, Missoula had the tying and winning runs in scoring position. Klemp then put a good swing on a high fastball, lacing a line drive to the right field wall to bring home the winning runs.

The walk-off win was the 2nd in this series overall with the Mustangs. The PaddleHeads now have a chance to go for the sweep in the finale with Billings on Sunday afternoon. Missoula (32-26) will host the Mustangs (43-15) in a matinee affair Sunday afternoon in their final meeting of the regular season. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. Catch the action in person or check out the live broadcast on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from July 26, 2026

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