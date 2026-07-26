A One-Run Victory over the Range Riders Gives the Fry Sauce Their Third-Straight Win

Published on July 26, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Kalispell, MT - Despite a lower scoring affair than the Fry Sauce have recently been used to, they still managed to squeak out a win over the Glacier Range Riders, 5-4.

The Fry Sauce wasted no time crossing home plate, with Chase Valentine scoring off of a Gio Ferraro single in the top of the first inning. The game became more of a defensive battle through the next three innings, with neither team scoring in the second, third, or fourth innings. However, it was the Fry Sauce who got on the board again in the top of the fifth. Chase Valentine singled to score Cole Jordan, and then a Dylan Wilkinson sacrifice fly scored one more run to give Utah a 3-0 lead.

A two-run bottom of the fifth and a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh got the Range Riders back even with the Fry Sauce, 3-3. The Range Riders defense gave the runs that their offense worked so hard to score right back in the top of the eighth, walking one run in and then allowing another to score off of a wild pitch. The Fry Sauce now led 5-3.

After the Range Riders didn't score in the bottom of the eighth, and the Fry Sauce didn't score in the top of the ninth, the score was still 5-3 and the Range Riders were down to their last chance to score. The Range Riders managed to bat one run in to make it a 5-4 game, however they were unable to mount a two out rally, and the Fry Sauce recorded the final out they needed to pick up their third straight win.

Starting pitcher Jason Schaaf went 6 innings, giving up 3 runs off of 10 hits. Ira Austin got credit for the win after going 2 innings and not allowing any runs. Jonathan Ramallo, who came in for the final inning, got credited with the save after going 1 inning and allowing 1 run off no hits.

The Fry Sauce final game of the road trip will be tomorrow and then they head back to Ogden for a series against Long Beach Coast.

Written by Arden Locke







Pioneer League Stories from July 26, 2026

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