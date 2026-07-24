Offensive Explosion Leads to PaddleHeads Win

Published on July 24, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







IDAHO FALLS, ID - The Missoula PaddleHeads squared off with the Idaho Falls Chukars for the last time this season in a series finale at Melaleuca Field. The PaddleHeads got off to a strong offensive start, putting runs on the board in the first 3 innings. However, a rally in the 2nd inning from the Chukars' attack brought Idaho Falls back in a big way, swinging the momentum.

Offensive success dictated a large portion of the game the rest of the way. The PaddleHeads' bats proved to have the advantage.

A memorable two-out rally highlighted Missoula's come-from-behind effort in the top of the 6th.

The offense put 7 runs on the board with 2-outs in the frame to regain the lead. The PaddleHeads attack went on to score 12 runs in innings 6 through 8 to expand the lead. Idaho Falls was unable to match this production, as the PaddleHeads recorded 20 hits as a team. The end result was a 19-14 win over the Chukars, heading into the weekend in Missoula with momentum.

The PaddleHeads offense didn't wait around getting out of the gates quickly in the top of the 1st plating 4. Rookie catcher Nate Vargas got the party started with an RBI single in the inning. 2 batters later, Bryce Cerminelli delivered the biggest blow launching his 2nd home run of the series to bring home 3 more. The 2nd baseman finished with 4 RBIs in the win in a 3-for-6 performance. Vargas was on the bases 4 times in a 2-for-3 night at the plate.

Nich Klemp had a huge night offensively Thursday to lead the PaddleHeads attack. The designated hitter got his night rolling in the 2nd with a home run to left center to give Missoula a 5-0 cushion early. The 2nd year PaddleHead struck again in the 6th when his team needed it the most.

After falling behind early, a huge Chukars rally turned the game around quickly in the bottom of the 2nd. Idaho Falls tallied 8 hits in an 8-run barrage to take the lead themselves at 8-5. Sam Canton cleared the bases with a triple in the frame to cut Missoula's advantage to 5-4. Tyler Wyatt then put his side in front with a 3-run blast to left center making the score 7-5 in the frame.

Canton finished 2-for-5 on the night and Wyatt was 1-for-5.

Justin Trimble kept the momentum going for Idaho Falls in the 3rd bringing their 9th run of the game home with a double to give the Chuks' a 9-7 lead. The 3rd baseman finished 2-for-5 in his at-bats. The PaddleHeads then calmed the waters holding the Chukars off the board until the 7th. A huge 2-out push from Missoula then set the tone for the stretch run of the game.

The first 2-outs of the top of the 6th were into the book quickly when Klemp came to the plate with the bases empty. The former Portland Pilot ignited a rally, launching his 2nd home run of the game to bring the PaddleHeads within a run at 9-8. Klemp enjoyed a 5-for-6 night at the dish scoring 4 runs while knocking in a pair. Klemp's swing in the 6th also proved to be just the beginning.

Cerminelli kept the fire hot in the 6th with a game-tying single up the middle to keep the 2-out push alive. Later in the frame, Enzo Apodaca walked to the plate with the bases loaded. The former Baylor Bear cashed in hitting his 1st career grand slam to put Missoula back in front 13-9. The right fielder had a team-best 5 RBIs in the game finishing 3-for-5.

4 more runs came home for the PaddleHeads in the top of the 7th bringing their advantage to 9.

Xavier Casserilla did most of the damage in the frame bringing home 3 runs with a bomb to right field. The Texas native had a huge series overall at Melaleuca Field finishing 8-for-12 in his at-bats. Casserilla was 2-for-5 Thursday.

Idaho Falls tried to stay in the fight with yet another offensive push in the bottom of the 7th putting 5-runs on the board. Casey Vaughan brought home 2 runs in the inning with an RBI single to get things started. Drew Stengren then cut the lead to 4 with an RBI double in the inning. Matthew Taubensee slammed the door shut from there.

The southpaw entered the game with 2-outs in the bottom of the 7th inning ending the Chukars threat with a strikeout on 3 pitches. Taubensee then took Missoula home over the 2 innings of the game to make sure his squad remained in front. The North Greenville native did not allow a hit in 2 '..." innings striking out 3. With this road series now in the rearview, Missoula will now prepare for their next opponent at Allegiance Field.

The PaddleHeads (30-26) will head home for the weekend opening a 3-game series on Friday night with the Billings Mustangs (43-13). This will be the final time these squads will meet during the regular season. First pitch from Allegiance Field is set for 6:35 p.m. Kick off your weekend with a fun night at the ballpark or tune in to the live broadcast on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from July 24, 2026

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