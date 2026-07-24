Raptors Take Game Three against Voyagers on Back of an Electric Night for Chase Valentine

Published on July 24, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Great Falls, MT - The Raptors had lost the last two games to the Voyagers and were entering tonight's game searching for a victory to avoid getting swept. Getting the start on the mound was the Raptors' ace, Nico Saltaformaggio, who had been giving the Raptors their best chance to win all season long. Tonight was no different.

Despite getting off to a slow start and trailing the Voyagers 4-0 after two innings, the Raptors did not panic. Saltoformaggio gave up just one more run in the next four innings, giving his offense plenty of time to work their way back into the game.

Hank Dodson singled to score Tyler Ganus and then Chase Valentine hit a two-run home run to get the Raptors within one. They then exploded in the top of the fourth inning, powered by Cole Jordan, Tyler Ganus, Hank Dodson, Dylan Wilkinson and Carmine Lane RBIs. The Raptors now led 9-5. However, their onslaught of runs wasn't done yet. Dylan Wilkinson knocked in two more runs in the top of the fifth, and then Chase Valentine hit his second home run of the night, this one a three run shot, to give the Raptors a 14-5 lead. Valentine finished the night going 4-for-6 with 5 RBIs. Wilkinson finished with 3 RBIs of his own.

The Voyagers managed to score three runs off the Raptors relievers, however that wasn't enough to overcome the production from the Raptor bats, giving the Raptors the 14-8 victory.

Saltaformaggio picked up his eighth win of the season, going 6 innings, giving up 5 runs off 11 hits while striking out 2 batters.

The Raptors start their three game series tomorrow against the Glacier Range Riders tomorrow at 7:05 p.m.







Pioneer League Stories from July 24, 2026

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