Chase Valentine's All-Star Night Helps the Trappers Stage a Comeback and Take Game Three over the Idaho Falls Chukars

Published on July 17, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

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Cole Jordan of the Ogden Raptors slides home

(Ogden Raptors, Credit: Jill Trent) Cole Jordan of the Ogden Raptors slides home(Ogden Raptors, Credit: Jill Trent)

Ogden, UT - The Ogden Raptors were playing as another alter ego tonight: The Salt Lake Trappers. The name might have been different but the resilient attitude and electric bats were the same for the Ogden based team.

The Idaho Falls Chukars continued the momentum that they gained last night into the beginning of the game tonight. They were swinging early and often against the Trappers flame thrower Nico Saltaformaggio. They knocked in two runs in the top of the first inning to take a one-run lead. Chase Valentine took the second pitch he saw out of the park to get the Trappers within one and was the start of an amazing night for Valentine.

Carmine Lane singled up the middle in the bottom of the third inning to tie the game at two, and then Chase Valentine hit his second home run of the night in the fifth inning to give the Trappers a 3-2 lead. The Chukars stayed resilient and battled right back into the game scoring four runs across the sixth and seventh innings to take a three run lead heading into the bottom of the seventh. But those were the last runs the Chukars would score in the game.

Chase Valentine, Dylan Wilkinson and Carmine Lane all hit RBIs in the seventh to contribute to a three run inning and tie the game at 6. Ira Austin held the Chukars scoreless in the top of the eighth inning, and then Chase Valentine capped his incredible night with a two-RBI double to give the Trappers the lead in the bottom of the eighth. Valentine ended the night going a perfect 5-5, with two home runs and five RBIs. Dylan Wilkinson added one more run to the Trappers total, giving them a three run pad heading into the top of the ninth.

Landon Riley came in to pitch for the game's final inning, looking for his third save in five games. However, the inning didn't start the way he wanted. A hit batter, a single and a walk saw the bases loaded with no outs. However, Riley stayed unphased. He proceeded to strike out two straight batters, and then Gio Ferraro handled a grounder at third to record the third out and end the ball game.

The Trappers now lead the series 2-1 and will be back in action tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m.

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Pioneer League Stories from July 17, 2026

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