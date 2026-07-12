PaddleHeads Cruise Past Hawks Saturday in 9-1 Win

Published on July 11, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT - Both offenses got off to slow starts on Saturday night in game 2 of this 3-game set featuring the Boise Hawks and Missoula PaddleHeads. Both teams were held to 2 combined runs through the first 4 innings with starting pitching keeping things under control.

Tom Reisinger delivered a fantastic outing on the hill for Missoula for the 2nd straight time holding the Hawks in check throughout. As the game went on, Missoula's offense came to life.

The PaddleHeads put runs on the board over the course of their final 4 innings at the plate to get in gear after a slow start. Mike Koszewski was the catalyst at the top of the order reaching in each of his 5 plate appearances in the ballgame. The offense put 8 runs on the board over the final 5 innings with this production playing a big role. The PaddleHeads staff never wavered on the flip side, allowing only 5 hits combined. This combination led Missoula to a convincing 9-1 win.

The Hawks drew first blood in the early innings. Joey Kalafut gave Boise a 1-0 lead in the 2nd with an RBI double. The left fielder finished 2-for-4 in his at-bats. This success did not continue offensively however against Reisinger who was rock solid once again.

The Pennsylvania native allowed just 1 run over 7 innings on 4 hits while striking out 6 batters.

Reisinger has allowed just 1 run over his last 2 starts (14 innings) striking out 15 in those innings. The former Athletics product pounded the zone throughout the outing to keep the Hawks off balanced. Missoula's offense found their groove in the middle innings.

Koszewski gave the PaddleHeads a lead they would never give up the rest of the way with the long ball in the 5th. A solo bomb into right center put Missoula in front by a score of 2-1. The former Jayhawk was 3-for-3 at the plate with 2 walks and a pair of runs scored in the win.

Enzo Apodaca brought the crowd to their feet in the 'Peanut Inning' with a home run of his own in the bottom of the 6th. The 2-run blast gave the PaddleHeads a 4-1 edge. The right fielder had a solid game finishing 2-for-4. Missoula started to pull away with their biggest rally soon after.

A pair of RBI doubles from Nich Klemp and Bryce Cerminelli helped extend the PaddleHeads advantage to 8-1. Apodaca also had an RBI in the frame that saw Missoula score 4 times.

Cerminelli had a pair of RBIs in the win finishing 1-for-3. The Hawks never got anything going consistently on the flipside allowing Missoula to cruise in a fantastic team win. The PaddleHeads will now look to wrap up the 1st half with a sweep at home.

Missoula (23-23) will look for a series sweep of Boise (23-24) in a matinee affair on Sunday afternoon. First pitch on a 'Kids Free Sunday' is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. Bring the whole family out to the ballpark for a day of fun or tune in on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from July 11, 2026

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