Jordan's Eighth-Inning Blast Lifts Raptors to 6-5 Comeback Win over Glacier

Published on July 11, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release









Ogden Raptors infielder Chase Valentine

(Ogden Raptors) Ogden Raptors infielder Chase Valentine(Ogden Raptors)

KALISPELL, Mont. - The Ogden Raptors delivered a late-game strike Friday night, using a four-run eighth inning to rally past the Glacier Range Riders for a 6-5 win at Glacier Bank Park.

Ogden jumped ahead early, fell behind in the middle innings, then answered with the decisive swing from Cole Jordan, whose three-run home run in the eighth put the Raptors in front for good.

The Raptors opened the scoring in the second inning when Colson Lawrence launched a two-run home run to right field, scoring Giuseppe Ferraro-Nahr and giving Ogden a 2-0 lead.

Glacier chipped away with a run in the third before tying the game in the sixth. The Range Riders then took a 4-2 lead in the seventh with a sacrifice fly from Kyle Ashworth and an RBI double from Joe McLaughlin.

Ogden responded immediately in the eighth. Kyler Stancato and Ferraro-Nahr reached ahead of Lawrence, who doubled to center field to score Stancato and cut the deficit to 4-3. Jordan followed with the biggest swing of the night, blasting a three-run home run to left field to score Ferraro-Nahr and Lawrence, giving the Raptors a 6-4 lead.

Glacier added one run in the bottom of the eighth, but Ogden's bullpen held the line. Landon Riley worked a clean ninth inning, striking out one to earn his first save of the season.

Lawrence led the Raptors offensively, finishing 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Jordan went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer and three RBIs. Stancato and Ferraro-Nahr each added two hits, while Sebastian Greico doubled as part of Ogden's 10-hit night.

Jose Ballista gave the Raptors six strong innings on the mound, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out three. Kyle Lewis earned the win in relief, and Riley closed the door in the ninth.

The Raptors played clean defensively, finishing the night without an error.

With the win, Ogden responded from back-to-back losses and continued the road series in Kalispell with a comeback victory.

Raptors Offensive Highlights:

Colson Lawrence: 2-for-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB

Cole Jordan: 2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI

Kyler Stancato: 2-for-5, R

Giuseppe Ferraro-Nahr: 2-for-5, 2 R

Sebastian Greico: 2B

Raptors Pitching Highlights:

Jose Ballista: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 K

Kyle Lewis: Win

Landon Riley: Save, perfect 9th inning

Final Line:

Ogden: 6 runs, 10 hits, 0 errors

Glacier: 5 runs, 8 hits, 1 error

Attendance: 1952

Time of Game: 2:48

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Pioneer League Stories from July 11, 2026

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