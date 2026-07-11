PaddleHeads Get Past Hawks in Slugfest Friday

Published on July 11, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads erupted for 21 runs Friday night, using a relentless offensive attack to defeat the Boise Hawks 21-14 in the opener of a three-game series at Allegiance Field. Missoula led by as many as 14 runs in a game they controlled most of the way.

Missoula scored in five different innings, including four-run third and fourth innings before breaking the game open with an eight-run sixth. Although Boise mounted a 10-run rally in the seventh inning, the PaddleHeads answered immediately with three runs in the bottom half to maintain control and secure the victory.

After Boise grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning, the PaddleHeads answered with two runs of their own before taking command an inning later. Xavier Casserilla put Missoula in front in the 3rd hitting his 3rd home run this week to make the score 6-3. Casserilla ranks 3rd in the Pioneer League in home runs currently leading the team with 16.

The PaddleHeads put the game out of reach in the sixth, sending 13 batters to the plate during an eight-run inning. Missoula collected timely hits throughout the frame while capitalizing on walks and defensive miscues to stretch its lead to 18-4.

Boise refused to go quietly, scoring 10 runs in the seventh inning to trim the deficit, but Missoula quickly answered. The PaddleHeads plated three insurance runs in the bottom of the inning to restore a comfortable cushion before Connor Brinson and Brock Lambert combined for two scoreless innings to close out the win. Bermudez kicked things off with his 14th home run to bring Missoula's run total to 20 ahead of a RBI single from Mike Koszewski.

Bryce Cermenelli led the offensive barrage, finishing 3-for-4 with three doubles, four RBI and four runs scored. Casserilla went 2-for-5 with a home run and a game-high five RBI, while Bermudez homered and drove in two.

Nich Klemp reached base four times, scored three runs and drove in another, while Enzo Apodaca collected two hits and two RBI. Derick Andiarena added three hits and an RBI to continue his fabulous start with the PaddleHeads. The left fielder is 9-for-13 in his at bats so far

in 3 games with 9 RBIs. Sergio Gutierrez scored three runs and drove in one, and Ty Yukumoto contributed a double and two RBI as every PaddleHeads starter reached base safely.

Cameron Goffar earned the victory after allowing four runs over six innings. Connor Brinson settled the game with 1.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen before Brock Lambert retired the side in the ninth to finish off the series-opening victory.

The PaddleHeads (22-23) continue their three-game series against the Boise Hawks (23-23) on Saturday night at Allegiance Field Ogren Park. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Head out to the ballpark for a night of fun or get locked in with the live broadcast on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from July 11, 2026

PaddleHeads Get Past Hawks in Slugfest Friday - Missoula PaddleHeads

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