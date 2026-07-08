Casserilla Named Pioneer League Player of the Week

Published on July 7, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Missoula PaddleHeads are set to open a 3-game series on the road against the Boise Hawks. This past week at home, the Missoula offense posted big numbers with some of their best performances to date. Missoula scored 9 runs or more in 5 of 6 games played, plating as many as 24 runs on July 4 against the Idaho Falls Chukars. Numerous big bats contributed to this success. But the offense was led by Xavier Casserilla.

The infielder recorded at least one hit in each of the 6 games played. The Wichita State Product also homered in 5 of the 6 games including each of his last 3 over the weekend. Casserilla finished the week with a .462 batting average in 26 at-bats with 14 RBIs and 11 runs scored. For his efforts, the Texas native was named the Pioneer League Player of the Week. Casserilla is the first PaddleHead to receive this award this season.

The former Billings Mustang has been a consistent performer for the PaddleHeads this season batting .327 in 39 games played. Casserilla is tied for the team lead in home runs (14) and is 2nd on the club in RBIs (49). The Grapevine native is tied with teammate Will Bermudez for 2nd in the PBL in home runs at this point in the season.

Casserilla has seen an improvement in his offensive production from where it was in 2025 in time spent with the Glacier Range Riders and Mustangs. The former Houston Astros farmhand has already eclipsed his home run total from last season (9) doing so in half the time. In the eyes of manager Michael Schlact, this improvement can be tied to a refined approach at the plate.

"He's done a great job of spitting on the bad pitches while waiting for a pitch to drive," Schlact said. "As cliche as that sounds, he just is not chasing like he has in the past. He did a really good job of forcing pitchers to come into the zone. He knew what pitch was coming. It's no surprise he was able to accomplish this with how strong he is. We know what he can do. We're glad he is a part of our team this season and not somewhere else."

Rookies have seen a lot of success on the field this season with the PaddleHeads. Leadoff man Mike Koszewski leads the club in batting average (.354) doubles (12) and walks (44). Infielder

Ty Yukumoto has reached in each of his last 6 games played while holding a .344 average as another highlight performer. Schlact believes veterans like Casserilla have set an example for these young players.

"Sometimes young players lose their identity at times throughout the course of a season. Xavier has been able to lock everybody back in. When you see someone spit on pitches that they want you to chase while attacking the ones you can hit it becomes contagious. Our young guys have done a good job following that lead of not chasing a pitchers pitch. 'X' definitely set the tone with that and showed them how it's done."

The PaddleHeads are coming down the back stretch of the 1st half of the regular season playing in their final 6 games of the half this week. Unlike in years past, Missoula's route to the Pioneer League Playoffs will have to be solidified with a strong performance in the 2nd half of the regular season. Schlact will be focused on making the adjustments needed this week to be ready for the playoff push to come in the 2nd half of the season.

"It's no secret that we have been turning this roster over a little bit," Schlact said. "We have been trying to find the right fits on and off the field while figuring out what our identity is. These last 6 games are to make sure we have everything in order roster wise. It's almost like Spring Training again in a way. We are ready to start the 2nd half with a newer team to see what we can do."

The PaddleHeads (19-22) are set to open a 3-game series on the road on Tuesday night taking on the Boise Hawks (22-19). Missoula will return home for the final 3 games of the first half over the weekend opening a 3-game set at Allegiance Field Ogren Park opposite these same Hawks.

First pitch from Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night is set for 7:05 p.m. Catch the live broadcast to follow every pitch on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from July 7, 2026

Casserilla Named Pioneer League Player of the Week - Missoula PaddleHeads

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