2-Out Thunder Highlights PaddleHeads Win Tuesday

Published on July 8, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Missoula PaddleHeads opened a 3-game set on the road Tuesday, visiting the Boise Hawks at Memorial Stadium. The PaddleHeads attack found success in recent home games leading into this series. This success continued in a big way through a collective effort.

The reigning Pioneer League Player of the Week fittingly got things rolling in the right direction.

Xavier Casserilla picked up where he left off Tuesday launching his 4th home run in as many games to get Missoula on the board. This only told part of the story with the long ball as Missoula tallied 4 home runs as a team. The highlight proved to be a 9-run rally in the top of the 5th. Every run in this inning came home with 2-outs. The PaddleHeads never trailed after this sequence with Missoula coming away with a 17-12 win.

The PaddleHeads first baseman hit a solo blast to the opposite field in the top of the 2nd to get Missoula on the board. This home run brought Casserilla's total to 15 on the season which leads the team and ranks 2nd in the Pioneer League. Mike Koszewski also knocked home a run with a sacrifice fly in the frame. Both players finished 2-for-5 in the ballgame.

The Hawks took the lead briefly in the 3rd inning with a costly mistake playing a big role. After an error with 2 outs, Wyatt Grant launched a 3-run homer to right field to punctuate a 4-run rally that made it 4-2. The catcher finished the game with 4 RBIs. This momentum did not continue for the Hawks however with the PaddleHeads blowing things open soon after.

Missoula put a 2-out rally to remember together in the top of the 5th. 12 consecutive batters reached base in a 9-run ambush that put Missoula in front for good. Home runs from Bryce Cerminelli, and Derek Andiarena put Missoula in front initially, giving the PaddleHeads a 7-4 lead. After the next 3 batters reached, Nich Klemp had a chance to then do a lot of damage.

The former Hawk did just that.

Klemp launched his 2nd grand slam of the season into orbit to put on the finishing touches to this huge rally for the PaddleHeads making the score 11-4. Klemp also scored a pair of runs in the win finishing 2-for-5. The PaddleHeads starter turned in a solid effort in his outing to back up the bats.

Brendan Beard picked up his first win of 2026 for his work over 6 innings Tuesday. The 2nd year PaddleHead allowed 3 earned runs over 6 innings striking out 5 en route to the win. Missoula's offense made sure Boise had no thoughts of a comeback.

The PaddleHeads scored at least 1 run in each of the last 5 innings of the game tallying 17 hits as a club. Koszewski brought home runs in both the 6th and 8th innings in what was another productive night for the leadoff man. Enzo Apodaca did his part as well in the 8th inning with an RBI double to plate a run as part of a 3-for-5 night. The PaddleHeads will now hope to bring this production into a double header on Wednesday.

Missoula (20-22) will wrap up this series with the Hawks (22-20) in a twin bill that will take place on Wednesday. Both games will be 7 innings in length. The first pitch of game 1 is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Game 2 is set to begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game 1. Both teams will then head to Missoula on Thursday to open a 3-game series over the weekend. Keep up with all the action from Memorial Stadium on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from July 8, 2026

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