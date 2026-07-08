Raptors Outlast, Then Blast Glacier in Knockout Round for a 12-11 Win

Published on July 8, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







KALISPELL, Mont. - The Ogden Raptors refused to fold Tuesday night, battling through a wild back-and-forth contest before defeating the Glacier Range Riders in the Knockout Round following an 11-11 tie at the end of 9 innings at Glacier Bank Park.

With the game even after regulation, Ogden turned to Colson Lawrence in the Knockout Round, and he delivered in high fashion. Lawrence launched three home runs to Glacier's two, giving the Raptors the decisive edge and securing the victory.

The game itself was an offensive storm. Ogden struck first with two runs in the second inning, highlighted by an RBI double from Sebastian Greico and an RBI fielder's choice from Kyler Stancato. Glacier answered with one in the bottom half, then surged ahead with four runs in the third to take a 5-2 lead.

The Raptors responded immediately with their biggest inning of the night. Ogden erupted for seven runs in the fourth, using patience, pressure, and timely contact to reclaim control. Stancato drew a bases-loaded walk, Dylan Wilkinson drove in a run on a groundout, Chase Valentine tied the game with an RBI single, and Carmine Lane put the Raptors ahead with a two-run single. Giuseppe Ferraro-Nahr capped the rally with a two-run double, giving Ogden a 9-5 advantage.

Glacier continued to chip away, tying the game at 9-9 in the sixth before taking an 11-9 lead in the eighth. Once again, the Raptors answered. In the ninth, Greico drove in a run on a fielder's choice, and Bradley Pelle scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 11-11.

Ogden finished with 10 hits and drew eight walks. Lane led the Raptors at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a walk. Garrett Bevacqua added two hits and scored twice, while Cole Jordan also collected two hits. Greico drove in two runs, and Ferraro-Nahr added a double and two RBIs.

On the mound, Landon Riley worked a scoreless ninth inning for Ogden, allowing no hits while striking out one to help push the game into the Knockout Round.

The Raptors ultimately sealed the night in dramatic fashion, with Lawrence's three Knockout Round home runs delivering the final blow in one of Ogden's electric finishes of the season.

Final: Ogden Raptors 12, Glacier Range Riders 11

Knockout Round: Ogden wins, 3-2 in the Knockout Round

Attendance: 1,821

Time of Game: 3:42







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