Ogden Drops Hard Fought Game Three to Range Riders, 9-6

Published on July 26, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release









Ogden Raptors utility player Cole Jordan

(Ogden Raptors, Credit: Haven Aurelia Miller) Ogden Raptors utility player Cole Jordan(Ogden Raptors, Credit: Haven Aurelia Miller)

Kalispell, MT - Ogden got off to a slow start in their final game of their Montana road trip. Despite their best efforts to battle back, the Range Riders were able to snap the Raptors' three-game winning streak with a three-run victory.

The Range Riders scored first, scoring two runs on the Raptors' starter, Parker McMan, in the bottom of the first inning. The Raptors crossed home plate for the first time in the top of the second inning, however they still trailed 2-1. The fourth inning then got away from the Raptors. A pair of two-RBI hits gave the Range Riders a four-run bottom of the fourth and a five-run lead.

However, the Raptors stayed resilient as they have all year long. Garrett Bevacqua's single in the top of the sixth to make the score 6-2. Cole Jordan then stepped up to bat trailing by four with the bases loaded. With one swing of the bat he got the Raptors right back into the game, launching a grand slam and tying the game at six.

Unfortunately for the Raptors, those were the last runs they would score this Sunday. The Range Riders scored what would be the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth to take a 7-6 lead. They then added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh to reach the 9-6 lead which they ended the game with.

The Raptors will be back in Ogden to take on Long Beach Coast starting Tuesday, July 28.

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Ogden Raptors utility player Cole Jordan

(Haven Aurelia Miller)







Pioneer League Stories from July 26, 2026

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