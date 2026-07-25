The Bats Were Hot in the Raptors' Game One Victory over the Glacier Range Riders, 14-6

Published on July 25, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Kalispell, MT - The Raptors were still in Montana, however facing a new opponent in the form of the Range Riders this Friday night. Despite the new location and foe, the Raptors kept their offensive momentum going to pick up their second straight victory, and their second straight night scoring 14 runs.

Both teams were scoreless through an inning, however it was the Raptors getting on the board first with a Colson Lawrence home run in the top of the second. Carmine Lane and Lawrence then added two more runs in the top of the third to take a 3-0 lead.

The Range Riders crossed home plate for the first time in the bottom of the third inning off of a double that scored two runs. The one run lead just wasn't enough for the Raptors, so they did what they could to grow it over the next three innings. Dylan Wilkinson and Carmine Lane both batted in runs in the top of the fourth to make it 6-2. The Raptors then added three runs in the top of the fifth, followed with three more runs in the top of the sixth by Hank Dodson and an error. The Raptors now led by nine, 12-2.

The Range Riders scored four runs across the sixth and seventh innings, but despite their best efforts they still trailed by six. The Raptors added two more runs in the top of the ninth, highlighted by Carmine Lane's fourth RBI of the night and Colson Lawrence's third. Both ended the night going 3-for-5.

Jose Ballista gets credited with the win for the pitching staff. He started the game and went six innings, giving up 3 runs off of 5 hits. The bullpen, made up of Carson Kelly and Dylan Gardnerm closed out the final three innings, allowing just three runs.

The Raptors will play Game Two against the Range Riders tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m.

Written by Arden Locke







Pioneer League Stories from July 25, 2026

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