PaddleHeads Split Double Header with Hawks

Published on July 9, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Missoula PaddleHeads wrapped up a 3-game set opposite the Boise Hawks with a doubleheader on Wednesday night. With both teams heading back to Missoula for a 3-game set over the weekend, both aimed to take momentum with them. A big offensive performance in game 1 gave Missoula a great start in another stretch of success. Game 2 had a much different feel, featuring a pitcher's duel. In the end, A 'Knockout Round' brought this series to a close.

Xavier Casserilla homered in his 5th consecutive game in game 1 of the twin bill igniting a big offensive performance. Missoula led by as many as 10 runs in the game cruising to a 13-6 win.

Reece Fields was exceptional on the mound for the PaddleHeads in game 2 tossing 7 stellar innings. The Missoula bats were held in check in Game 2, with both teams struggling to score.

The game ended tied at 2 in regulation, leading to the 'Knockout.' The Hawks prevailed in the 2nd round to salvage one game of this 3-game set. Both teams will now head to Missoula for a 3-game series over the weekend.

Casserilla got the PaddleHeads offense on the board in the early innings of game 1 Wednesday.

The first baseman hit a home run to right field to begin a 4-run rally in the top of the second.

Casserilla now has 16 home runs on the season to lead the club. Derek Andiarena joined the party with a blast of his own in the frame to give Missoula a 4-0 cushion. The offense just kept on coming from that point.

Casserilla and Andiarena were at it again in the third knocking in a pair of runs to stretch the lead. A pair of RBI singles did the trick in this scenario making the score 6-0. Casserilla knocked in a pair in game 1 finishing 2-for-4. Andriarena continued to make a great first impression as well in his first week with the PaddleHeads finishing 4-for-4 in his at-bats.

Jaren Jackson delivered a rock solid outing to back up the Missoula attack. The southpaw struck out 9 batters over 6 innings allowing just 2 runs in that span to earn the win on the hill.

Missoula led by a score of 12-2 after his departure en route to an easy win. Game 2 was a much different ballgame.

The PaddleHeads jumped in front in the early going of game 2. A throwing error allowed this to take place as well with 2 runs scoring after a throw to 2nd base went into the outfield. This allowed Missoula to remain in front for a large portion of the game thanks to the effort of Fields.

The 3rd year pro did not allow a hit till the 4th inning in a sensational effort. Fields only allowed 2 runs over 7 innings on 4 hits while punching out 7 batters. One swing in the 7th however allowed the Hawks to send the game to a knockout round.

Joe Kalafut got a pitch he could handle in the bottom of the 7th, launching a game-tying solo home run to left field. In the knockout, Parker Depasquale was able to get the better of the PaddleHeads in round 2 to help Boise salvage a win from this series at home. These 2 teams will now shift their attention to Allegiance Field and the final 3 games of the first half.

After a travel day on Thursday, Boise (23-21), and Missoula (21-23) will open a series at Allegiance Field Ogren Park starting Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on 'Super Hero Night'. Specialty jerseys will be auctioned off after the game benefiting The Brain Injury Alliance of Montana. Head to the ballpark for a Friday night of fun or tune in live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from July 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.