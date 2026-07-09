PaddleHeads Split Double Header with Hawks
Published on July 9, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)
Missoula PaddleHeads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Missoula PaddleHeads wrapped up a 3-game set opposite the Boise Hawks with a doubleheader on Wednesday night. With both teams heading back to Missoula for a 3-game set over the weekend, both aimed to take momentum with them. A big offensive performance in game 1 gave Missoula a great start in another stretch of success. Game 2 had a much different feel, featuring a pitcher's duel. In the end, A 'Knockout Round' brought this series to a close.
Xavier Casserilla homered in his 5th consecutive game in game 1 of the twin bill igniting a big offensive performance. Missoula led by as many as 10 runs in the game cruising to a 13-6 win.
Reece Fields was exceptional on the mound for the PaddleHeads in game 2 tossing 7 stellar innings. The Missoula bats were held in check in Game 2, with both teams struggling to score.
The game ended tied at 2 in regulation, leading to the 'Knockout.' The Hawks prevailed in the 2nd round to salvage one game of this 3-game set. Both teams will now head to Missoula for a 3-game series over the weekend.
Casserilla got the PaddleHeads offense on the board in the early innings of game 1 Wednesday.
The first baseman hit a home run to right field to begin a 4-run rally in the top of the second.
Casserilla now has 16 home runs on the season to lead the club. Derek Andiarena joined the party with a blast of his own in the frame to give Missoula a 4-0 cushion. The offense just kept on coming from that point.
Casserilla and Andiarena were at it again in the third knocking in a pair of runs to stretch the lead. A pair of RBI singles did the trick in this scenario making the score 6-0. Casserilla knocked in a pair in game 1 finishing 2-for-4. Andriarena continued to make a great first impression as well in his first week with the PaddleHeads finishing 4-for-4 in his at-bats.
Jaren Jackson delivered a rock solid outing to back up the Missoula attack. The southpaw struck out 9 batters over 6 innings allowing just 2 runs in that span to earn the win on the hill.
Missoula led by a score of 12-2 after his departure en route to an easy win. Game 2 was a much different ballgame.
The PaddleHeads jumped in front in the early going of game 2. A throwing error allowed this to take place as well with 2 runs scoring after a throw to 2nd base went into the outfield. This allowed Missoula to remain in front for a large portion of the game thanks to the effort of Fields.
The 3rd year pro did not allow a hit till the 4th inning in a sensational effort. Fields only allowed 2 runs over 7 innings on 4 hits while punching out 7 batters. One swing in the 7th however allowed the Hawks to send the game to a knockout round.
Joe Kalafut got a pitch he could handle in the bottom of the 7th, launching a game-tying solo home run to left field. In the knockout, Parker Depasquale was able to get the better of the PaddleHeads in round 2 to help Boise salvage a win from this series at home. These 2 teams will now shift their attention to Allegiance Field and the final 3 games of the first half.
After a travel day on Thursday, Boise (23-21), and Missoula (21-23) will open a series at Allegiance Field Ogren Park starting Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on 'Super Hero Night'. Specialty jerseys will be auctioned off after the game benefiting The Brain Injury Alliance of Montana. Head to the ballpark for a Friday night of fun or tune in live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.
Pioneer League Stories from July 9, 2026
- PaddleHeads Split Double Header with Hawks - Missoula PaddleHeads
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