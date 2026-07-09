Boise Hawks Upcoming Homestand Preview

Published on July 9, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks return to Memorial Stadium beginning Tuesday, July 14, for a six-game series against the Pioneer League's traveling team, the Red Pocket Mobiles.

Fans can enjoy a full week of exciting promotions, including Five Dollar Tuesday, Bark in the Park, Idaho Beef Night, post-game fireworks, and a special farewell celebration honoring Hawks fan favorite Blitz the Bat Dog during his final game retrieving bats at Memorial Stadium.

Tuesday, July 14 vs. Red Pocket Mobiles

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Five Dollar Tuesday; Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and a hot dog for just $5. While supplies last.

Betty the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Betty retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks in the third and fourth innings!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly14-2026

Wednesday, July 15 vs Red Pocket Mobiles

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Hometown Heroes Wednesday (Pepsi, Mountain West Bank); Every Wednesday home game, the Boise Hawks and their partners will recognize and honor the Treasure Valley's hometown heroes. Local Hometown Heroes (fire, police, military, teachers, librarians, public healthcare workers, and public service workers) may show their work ID at the Memorial Stadium Box Office to receive a $6 ticket to the game.

Bark in the Park (Westmark); Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Wednesday.

Betty the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Betty retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks in the third and fourth innings!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly15-2026

Thursday, July 16 vs. Red Pocket Mobiles

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Thirsty Thursday (Molson Coors, Cumulus Media, Cordova Outdoors); Half priced sodas, waters, drafts, and seltzers up until last call!

Baseball Bingo (Idaho Lottery); Follow along all game long and you can win prizes from the Idaho Lottery!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly 16-2026

Friday, July 17 vs Red Pocket Mobiles

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Idaho Beef Night (Idaho Beef Council); Celebrate all things beef with the Idaho Beef Council! Games will be played and prizes will be handed out all game long.

Post-Game Fireworks (Idaho Beef Council, KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly17-2026

Saturday, July 18 vs Red Pocket Mobiles

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Blitz the Bat Dog Figurine Giveaway & Retirement Party; The first 1,000 fans through the gates will take home a Blitz the Bat Dog figurine! We will be celebrating Blitz all game long as this will be his last game collecting bats for the Boise Hawks.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:20 PM - 6:40 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly18-2026

Sunday, July 19 vs Red Pocket Mobiles

Gates Open: 12:15 PM First Pitch: 1:05 PM

Kids Club Sunday (Albertsons); Kids Club Members 12 and under will receive a complimentary General Admission seat, free access to the Kids Zone, a complimentary hot dog, and a chance to run the bases following the game.

Dollar Dog Day (Falls Brand); Enjoy $1 hot dogs all game long!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly19-2026







Pioneer League Stories from July 9, 2026

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