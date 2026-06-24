America's 250th Celebration at Memorial Stadium

Published on June 24, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID: Red, white, blue, and baseball are taking over Memorial Stadium as the Boise Hawks prepare for an unforgettable celebration of America's 250th Birthday!

The Hawks welcome the Ogden Raptors for a patriotic weekend on July 4 and July 5, featuring back-to-back post-game firework spectaculars, a special giveaway, family fun, and great baseball.

Fans will also have the opportunity to sign the official Hawks Declaration of Independence throughout the weekend as we celebrate our nation's milestone birthday together at the ballpark.

The celebration continues to the next week as the Missoula PaddleHeads make their first visit to Memorial Stadium this season beginning Tuesday, July 7 for a three-game series.

Saturday, July 4 vs. Ogden Raptors

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

America's 250th Birthday Celebration; Join the Boise Hawks for an unforgettable Independence Day filled with America's favorite pastime.

Post-game Fireworks (Toyota, KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the Treasure Valley with one of the biggest and best fireworks shows of the summer.

Beach Towel Giveaway (Snake River Pool & Spa); The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an exclusive Boise Hawks beach towel.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:20 PM - 6:40 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly4-2026

Sunday, July 5 vs. Ogden Raptors

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Post-game Fireworks (St. Luke's, KBOI-TV CBS2); The Independence Day celebration continues with a second straight night of spectacular post-game fireworks!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly5-2026

START OF HOMESTAND 7

Tuesday, July 7 vs. Missoula PaddleHeads

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Five Dollar Tuesday: Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and a hot dog for just $5! While supplies last. Must be purchased at the Clenera Box Office or call in the Front Office at 208-322-5000 to receive the $5 price.

Betty the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Betty retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly7-2026

Wednesday, July 8 vs. Missoula PaddleHeads (DOUBLEHEADER)

Gates Open: 4:45 PM Game 1 - First Pitch: 5:30 PM

Doubleheader; Double the fun at the ballpark! Two seven inning games with the first game beginning at 5:30PM. The second game will begin 35 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. Tickets will be good for both games.

Hometown Heroes Wednesday (Mountain West Bank / Pepsi); Every Wednesday home game, the Boise Hawks and their partners will recognize and honor the Treasure Valley's hometown heroes. Local Hometown Heroes (fire, police, military, teachers, librarians, public healthcare workers, and public service workers) may show their work ID at the Memorial Stadium Box Office to receive a discounted ticket to the game.

Bark in the Park (Westmark Credit Union); Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Wednesday.

Betty the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Betty retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly8-2026







Pioneer League Stories from June 24, 2026

America's 250th Celebration at Memorial Stadium - Boise Hawks

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