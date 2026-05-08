Boise Hawks Opening Homestand Preview

Published on May 8, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID: Baseball returns to the Treasure Valley as the Boise Hawks open the gates to Memorial Stadium for the start of the 2026 home schedule with two straight six-game homestands beginning Tuesday, May 19.

The Hawks will first welcome the Ogden Raptors for a six-game series running May 19-24 before hosting the brand new PBL team, Modesto Roadsters, from May 26-31. The 12-game stretch marks the beginning of another exciting summer of baseball, entertainment, and family fun at Memorial Stadium.

Opening Week will feature a packed promotional lineup, themed nights, fan giveaways, and post-game entertainment as the Hawks begin their push toward the 2026 Pioneer League season. Fans can also look forward to the return of favorite in-game traditions, upgraded ballpark experiences, and community celebrations throughout the opening homestand.

"There's nothing quite like the feeling of Opening Day at Memorial Stadium. It marks the return of summer, baseball, and the connection between our team and this incredible community. We can't wait to welcome our fans back on May 19th. Our players are ready, our staff is ready, and Memorial Stadium is ready to come alive again. We're excited to show the best fans in the Pioneer League a special season." - Boise Hawks General Manager, Colton Hampson

HOMESTAND #1

Tuesday, May 19 vs. Ogden Raptors

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Opening Night at Memorial Stadium

2026 Magnetic Schedule Giveaway (Ultimate Heating and Air); The first 1,000 fans through the gates at Memorial Stadium will receive a 2026 Magnetic Schedule, thanks to Ultimate Heating and Air.

Five Dollar Tuesday; Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and a hot dog for just $5. While supplies last.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks in the third and fourth innings!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/2026OpeningNight

Wednesday, May 20 vs. Ogden Raptors

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Hometown Heroes Wednesday (Pepsi, Mountain West Bank); Every Wednesday home game, the Boise Hawks and their partners will recognize and honor the Treasure Valley's hometown heroes. Local Hometown Heroes (fire, police, military, teachers, librarians, public healthcare workers, and public service workers) may show their work ID at the Memorial Stadium Box Office to receive a $6 ticket to the game.

Bark in the Park (Westmark); Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Wednesday.

Cornhole Tournament; Participate in a cornhole tournament presented by Cornhole Idaho in The Garden. Open to the public and it is a $5 entry fee. You will receive a complimentary drink voucher after payment and registration.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks in the third and fourth innings!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksMay20-2026

Thursday, May 21 vs. Ogden Raptors

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Thirsty Thursday (Molson Coors, Cumulus Media); Half priced sodas, waters, drafts, and seltzers up until last call!

Baseball Bingo (Idaho Lottery); Follow along all game long and you can win prizes from the Idaho Lottery!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksMay21-2026

Friday, May 22 vs. Ogden Raptors

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Post-game Fireworks (Albertsons, KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks in the third and fourth innings!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksMay22-202 6

Saturday, May 23 vs. Ogden Raptors

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

2026 Team Calendar Giveaway (Snake River Pool & Spa); The first 1,000 fans through the gates will take home a 2026 Boise Hawks team calendar!

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:20 PM - 6:40 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksMay23-2026

Sunday, May 24 vs. Ogden Raptors

Gates Open: 12:15 PM First Pitch: 1:05 PM

Kids Club Sunday (Albertsons); Kids Club Members 12 and under will receive a complimentary General Admission seat, free access to the Kids Zone, a complimentary hot dog, and a chance to run the bases following the game.

Dollar Dog Day (Falls Brand); Enjoy $1 hot dogs all game long!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksMay24-2026

HOMESTAND #2

Tuesday, May 26 vs. Modesto Roadsters

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Five Dollar Tuesday; Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and a hot dog for just $5. While supplies last.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks in the third and fourth innings!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksMay26-2026

Wednesday, May 27 vs. Modesto Roadsters

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Hometown Heroes Wednesday (Pepsi, Mountain West Bank); Every Wednesday home game, the Boise Hawks and their partners will recognize and honor the Treasure Valley's hometown heroes. Local Hometown Heroes (fire, police, military, teachers, librarians, public healthcare workers, and public service workers) may show their work ID at the Memorial Stadium Box Office to receive a $6 ticket to the game.

Bark in the Park (Westmark); Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Wednesday.

Cornhole Tournament; Participate in a cornhole tournament presented by Cornhole Idaho in The Garden. Open to the public and it is a $5 entry fee. You will receive a complimentary drink voucher after payment and registration.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks in the third and fourth innings!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksMay27-2026

Thursday, May 28 vs. Modesto Roadsters

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Thirsty Thursday (Molson Coors, Cumulus Media); Half priced sodas, waters, drafts, and seltzers up until last call!

Baseball Bingo (Idaho Lottery); Follow along all game long and you can win prizes from the Idaho Lottery!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksMay28-2026

Friday, May 29 vs. Modesto Roadsters

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Post-game Fireworks (KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Surprise Giveaway (Morgen Marketing); Thanks to our partners over at Morgen Marketing, they will be providing a SURPRISE giveaway for the night!

Boise Baconators Game Day (Wendy's); The Hawks will be taking the field as the Boise Baconators for the first time of the 2026 season. Before the game, Baconators players will be at the local Wendy's (Chinden and Glenwood) from 12:00PM to 1:00PM for a jersey unveiling and meet and greet. Stop by for a delicious lunch and get photos and autographs!

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks in the third and fourth innings!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksMay29-2026

Saturday, May 30 vs. Modesto Roadsters

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Outdoor Night/Battle Beavers (Scheels, Quality Heating & Cooling); For one night only, the Boise Hawks will become the Boise Battle Beavers as we celebrate Outdoor Night with a tribute to one of Idaho's wildest true stories. In 1948, beavers were famously relocated into the Idaho wilderness by parachute to help restore remote ecosystems - and now, the Battle Beavers are dropping into Memorial Stadium to honor that legendary adventure. Join us for themed jerseys and merchandise, outdoor-inspired fun, and a night packed with frontier spirit, family entertainment, and baseball under the Idaho sky.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:20 PM - 6:40 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksMay30-202 6

Sunday, May 31 vs. Modesto Roadsters

Gates Open: 12:15 PM First Pitch: 1:05 PM

Kids Club Sunday (Albertsons); Kids Club Members 12 and under will receive a complimentary General Admission seat, free access to the Kids Zone, a complimentary hot dog, and a chance to run the bases following the game.

Dollar Dog Day (Falls Brand); Enjoy $1 hot dogs all game long!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksMay31-2026







Pioneer League Stories from May 8, 2026

Boise Hawks Opening Homestand Preview - Boise Hawks

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