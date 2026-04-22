Boise Hawks Announce 2026 Promotional Schedule

Published on April 22, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks are excited to announce their promotional schedule for the 2026 season. This year's lineup continues the trend of delivering the most robust promotional calendar in franchise history, featuring ten post-game fireworks shows, a celebrity appearance, eight fan giveaways, themed nights, and the return of popular daily promotions.

"We can't wait to welcome fans back to Memorial Stadium on May 19th! Baseball has always been about moments, and this season, we've built a summer schedule full of them. From timeless traditions to a few surprises along the way, every night at the ballpark is designed to be something you'll want to be a part of. We can't wait to share it with the best fans in the Pioneer League." - Colton Hampson, Boise Hawks General Manager.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - TEN NIGHTS

Fridays return as "Firework Fridays," with post-game firework shows after every Friday home game, plus special shows on Independence Day weekend. The Hawks will host ten (10) fireworks shows at Memorial Stadium in partnership with KBOI CBS 2:

Friday, May 22 - presented by Albertsons

Friday, May 29

Friday, June 12

Friday, June 19 - presented by Fred Meyer

Saturday, July 4 - presented by Toyota

Sunday, July 5 - presented by St. Luke's

Friday, July 17 - presented by Idaho Beef Council

Friday, July 31 - presented by Project Filter

Friday, August 14 - presented by Western Heating and Air

Friday, September 4 - presented by The Office of Highway Safety

OUTDOOR NIGHT - SATURDAY, MAY 30

Thanks to presenting partner Scheels and supporting partner Quality Heating & Air, the Boise Hawks will transform into the Boise Battle Beavers on Outdoor Night. The Battle Beavers is inspired by the beaver drop in 1948 when the Idaho Fish and Game successfully parachuted beavers into the remote Chamberlain Basin to relocate them from urban areas. Players will wear specialty jerseys and hats, with themed merchandise available for fans. Fans will also have the opportunity to win giveaways provided by Scheels and the Department of Wildlife.

CELEBRITY APPEARANCE, RICHARD KARN - SATURDAY, JUNE 20

The Boise Hawks, in partnership with Moneytree, will welcome Richard Karn (known for Home Improvement and Family Feud) for a special appearance. Karn will be joining the team to throw out a ceremonial first pitch and engaging with fans on the concourse for a meet and greet with autographs and pictures throughout the game.

BARK IN THE PARK AND BLITZ THE BAT DOG

Bark in the Park, presented by Westmark Credit Union, returns to Memorial Stadium every Wednesday game, where fans can bring their dogs to the game - May 20, May 27, June 10, June 24, July 8, July 15, July 29, August 12, and September 2.

Blitz the Bat Dog and Positive Pets Dog Training are returning to Memorial Stadium for 2026. Fans can catch Blitz retrieving bats for the Boise Hawks at every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday (excluding July 17) home game this season.

GIVEAWAYS

Fans visiting Memorial Stadium will have the opportunity to receive the following giveaways (first 1,000 fans through the gates):

2026 Magnetic Schedule, presented by Ultimate Heating and Air - Tuesday, May 19

Team Calendar, presented by Snake River Pool & Spas - Saturday, May 23

Surprise Giveaway, presented by Morgen Marketing - Friday, May 29

Crew Sock Giveaway, presented by Idaho Central Credit Union - Saturday, June 13

Beach Towel Giveaway, presented by Snake River Pool & Spas - Saturday, July 4

Blitz the Bat Dog Bobblehead Giveaway - Saturday, July 18

2026 Team Baseball Card Giveaway, presented by Tucanos Brazilian Grill - Saturday, August 15

Money Giveaway, presented by Moneytree - Saturday, September 5

MiLB COPA DE LA DIVERSION - BOISE PAPAS FRITAS

Thanks to The Odom Corporation, Pepsi, and Toyota, the Boise Papas Fritas and MiLB's Copa de la Diversion will return for three (3) select game dates this season. Through Copa de la Diversion, the Boise Papas Fritas will celebrate and strengthen their bond with the Treasure Valley's Hispanic community. Boise Papas Fritas games are June 12, July 28, and September 1.

SUNDAY BOISE HAWKS KIDS CLUB GAMES

Sundays are Kids Club Sundays, presented by Albertsons, with special kids-club-centric promotions. For details on the Kids Club, visit BoiseHawks.com. On each Kids Club Sunday game, Kids Club Members receive one complimentary General Admission ticket, one complimentary hot dog, complimentary access to the Kids Zone and the opportunity to run the bases after the game (presented by Fly High Boise). Kids Club Sundays are May 24, May 31, June 14, June 21, July 19, August 2, August 16, and September 6.

CORNHOLE IDAHO WEDNESDAY NIGHT TOURNAMENTS AT THE GARDEN

The Boise Hawks have partnered up with Cornhole Idaho to host cornhole tournaments at The Garden on every Wednesday night game. Tournaments kick off at 7:00 PM and your entry to the tournament includes a General Admission Boise Hawks ticket. Fans who already have tickets may enter the tournament on-site.

HOMETOWN HEROES WEDNESDAYS

Every Wednesday home game, the Boise Hawks - along with presenting partners, Pepsi and Mountain West Bank - will team up to recognize and honor the Treasure Valley's hometown heroes. Each Wednesday, tickets will be donated on the behalf of these partners to fire, police, military (active and veterans), teachers, librarians, public healthcare workers, and public service workers - honoring them for their service to the Treasure Valley.

HIGHLIGHTED PROMOTIONS

Rounding out the promotional list for 2026 is:

Post-game Father's Day Catch on the Field, presented by Blue Cross of Idaho - Sunday, June 21

America's 250th Celebration - Saturday, July 4 and Sunday, July 5

Idaho Beef Night, presented by Idaho Beef Council - Friday, July 17

Blitz the Bat Dog Retirement Celebration - Saturday, July 18

Post-Game Drone Show - Saturday, August 1

Military Appreciation Night, presented by Western Heating & Air Conditioning - Friday, August 14

Impaired Driver Awareness Week, with Idaho Transportation Department - Tuesday, September 1 to Sunday, September 6.

DAILY PROMOTIONS

The Hawks have also announced the return of their popular daily promotions:

Tuesday - Five Dollar Tuesday - featuring a General Admission ticket and hot dog for only $5 - May 19, May 26, June 9, June 23, July 7, July 14, July 28, August 11, and September 1.

Thursday - Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light - 50% off draft beer, seltzers, soda and water - May 21, May 28, June 11, June 25, July 16, July 30, August 13 and September 3.

Thursday - Baseball Bingo, presented by Idaho Lottery - play along all game long to win prizes from the Idaho Lottery - May 21, May 28, June 11, June 25, July 16, July 30, August 13, and September 3.

Saturday - Skills and Drills Clinic, presented by St. Luke's Children's Hospital - join Boise Hawks players on the field pre-game 6:20 to 6:40 PM for baseball drills - May 23, May 30, June 13, June 20, July 4, July 18, August 1, August 15, and September 5.

Sunday - Dollar Dog Day, presented by Falls Brand - $1 Hot Dogs for the entire game - May 24, May 31, June 14, July 19, August 2, August 16, and September 6.

EXHIBITION SERIES

This pre-season, the Hawks will host one exhibition game. The Boise Hawks will face the Missoula PaddleHeads on Sunday, May 17 (1:00 PM first pitch). All stadium seating will be General Admission.

GAME START TIMES

First pitch for all Tuesday through Saturday home games at Memorial Stadium will be at 7:05 PM. All Sunday home games will begin at 1:05 PM, apart from Sunday, July 5 and Sunday, September 6 (7:05 PM start).

SINGLE GAME PRICING AND TICKETS ON SALE DATE

Single game tickets for all 54 Boise Hawks home games (1 exhibition and 53 regular season) start at $10. Single game tickets will go on sale at BoiseHawks.com and in-person at Memorial Stadium on Monday, May 4 at 12 PM. Full season and half season plans (with guaranteed seating), along with HawksPasses are on sale at this time.

All promotions, game times, and opponents are subject to change. A full, up-to-date promotional calendar can be found at www.BoiseHawks.com.

About the Boise Hawks:

The Boise Hawks are the Treasure Valley's top stop for affordable family entertainment. Deposits for full and half season seat plans for the 2026 season are currently being taken. To stay up to date, visit BoiseHawks.com or follow us on our social channels.







Pioneer League Stories from April 22, 2026

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