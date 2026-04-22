Introducing: Championship Wednesdays

Published on April 22, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







Championship Wednesday is here, and it's exactly what it sounds like: a celebration of the our 2025 Pioneer League Championship, complete with championship-themed giveaways. Every Wednesday evening game at Raimondi Park this season we're giving fans food vouchers up to $15 off their first purchase. Dinner on the Ballers is our way of thanking you while celebrating our championship together. Join us, celebrating us. It'll be a vibe.

Putting the "Day" in Wednesday We've got two day games this season on Wednesdays, May 27 and June 17. If you need a doctor's note to make it happen, Doctor Scrappy's got you. First pitch is at 1:05 PM, and yeah, we know what we're asking. But Championship Baseball in the sunshine with the Ballers? That's worth the sick day. Or the honest conversation with your boss. Or whatever you need to do to get to the Ballpark on a Wednesday afternoon.

Championship Wednesday Lineup

May 20, 2026 | Ring Night

Oakland Ballers vs. Missoula PaddleHeads

May 27, 2026 | Saved By The Ballers (OUSD Field Trip Day)

DAY GAME

Oakland Ballers vs. Long Beach Coast

June 17, 2026 | Parks and Rec Day

DAY GAME

Oakland Ballers vs. Long Beach Coast

July 8, 2026 | Her Town, Her Game

Oakland Ballers vs. Modesto Roadsters

August 5, 2026 | Oakland Athletics Night (not those ones)

Oakland Ballers vs. RedPocket Mobiles

August 12, 2026 | Celebration of Coach Beam

Oakland Ballers vs. Modesto Roadsters

August 26, 2026 | OSA - Oakland School For the Arts Night

Oakland Ballers vs. Missoula PaddleHeads

LOCK IN YOUR GAMEDAYS

Before You Arrive

Quick heads up on a couple things before the season starts. We've got a free shuttle running from West Oakland BART, and a bike valet if you're riding in. If you're driving, we're offering early bird parking online up to 24 hours before first pitch.

And one more reminder that we do not allow outside food into the Ballpark. We've got vendors inside who are part of what we're building here, and keeping it in-house helps us keep the whole thing running. The food's good and Scrappy's test kitchen has some great eats. If you haven't had the food at the Ballpark, we know you'll love it.







Pioneer League Stories from April 22, 2026

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