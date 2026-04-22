Introducing: Championship Wednesdays
Published on April 22, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)
Oakland Ballers News Release
Championship Wednesday is here, and it's exactly what it sounds like: a celebration of the our 2025 Pioneer League Championship, complete with championship-themed giveaways. Every Wednesday evening game at Raimondi Park this season we're giving fans food vouchers up to $15 off their first purchase. Dinner on the Ballers is our way of thanking you while celebrating our championship together. Join us, celebrating us. It'll be a vibe.
Putting the "Day" in Wednesday We've got two day games this season on Wednesdays, May 27 and June 17. If you need a doctor's note to make it happen, Doctor Scrappy's got you. First pitch is at 1:05 PM, and yeah, we know what we're asking. But Championship Baseball in the sunshine with the Ballers? That's worth the sick day. Or the honest conversation with your boss. Or whatever you need to do to get to the Ballpark on a Wednesday afternoon.
Championship Wednesday Lineup
May 20, 2026 | Ring Night
Oakland Ballers vs. Missoula PaddleHeads
May 27, 2026 | Saved By The Ballers (OUSD Field Trip Day)
DAY GAME
Oakland Ballers vs. Long Beach Coast
June 17, 2026 | Parks and Rec Day
DAY GAME
Oakland Ballers vs. Long Beach Coast
July 8, 2026 | Her Town, Her Game
Oakland Ballers vs. Modesto Roadsters
August 5, 2026 | Oakland Athletics Night (not those ones)
Oakland Ballers vs. RedPocket Mobiles
August 12, 2026 | Celebration of Coach Beam
Oakland Ballers vs. Modesto Roadsters
August 26, 2026 | OSA - Oakland School For the Arts Night
Oakland Ballers vs. Missoula PaddleHeads
LOCK IN YOUR GAMEDAYS
Before You Arrive
Quick heads up on a couple things before the season starts. We've got a free shuttle running from West Oakland BART, and a bike valet if you're riding in. If you're driving, we're offering early bird parking online up to 24 hours before first pitch.
And one more reminder that we do not allow outside food into the Ballpark. We've got vendors inside who are part of what we're building here, and keeping it in-house helps us keep the whole thing running. The food's good and Scrappy's test kitchen has some great eats. If you haven't had the food at the Ballpark, we know you'll love it.
Pioneer League Stories from April 22, 2026
- Introducing: Championship Wednesdays - Oakland Ballers
- Boise Hawks Announce 2026 Promotional Schedule - Boise Hawks
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