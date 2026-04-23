Introducing: Thirsty Thursdays

Published on April 23, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







You know that feeling when Thursday hits and the week finally starts to loosen its grip? The group chat comes alive, someone floats a plan, and suddenly the night has a little more possibility in it. That's the energy we're building on.

Thirsty Thursdays at Raimondi Park are made for exactly that moment, a place to land after work, find your people, and ease into the night with a cold one in hand and Ballers baseball under the lights. Introducing 510 Happy Hour, which starts when gates open: $5 beers, $10 wine and $10 cocktails until the game starts. Then after first pitch, listen up for the brand new Fieldwork Beer Batter Bell forged right here in West Oakland at The Crucible.

When the bell tolls, if the next batter strikes out, Fieldwork beers will be $5 until the end of the inning. So roll in straight from work or make a whole night of it. Either way, you're not overthinking this one. Thirsty Thursdays are going to be the ultimate jumping off point for your Summer weekends.

Merch Drops You Have B There to Get And every Thursday this season, we're dropping limited edition merch. New. Exclusive. We're keeping the details close to the chest for now, but trust us, you're going to want to show up early. Many of our merch drops - especially hats - sell out before first pitch.

Thirsty Thursdays Lineup sponsored by

May 21, 2026 | Too $hort Night

Oakland Ballers vs. Missoula PaddleHeads

May 28, 2026 | Ballers Save the Earth (No Big Deal)

Oakland Ballers vs. Long Beach Coast

June 18, 2026 | Lil Ballers (Little League Day)

Oakland Ballers vs. Long Beach Coast

July 9, 2026 | Disc A Round & Find Out

Oakland Ballers vs. Modesto Roadsters

August 6, 2026 | Ship Happens (Maritime Night)

Oakland Ballers vs. RedPocket Mobiles

August 13, 2026 | "Prost!" to Oaktober Fest

Oakland Ballers vs. Modesto Roadsters

August 27, 2026 | Too $hort Takeover

Oakland Ballers vs. Missoula PaddleHeads

LOCK IN YOUR GAMEDAYS

Before You Arrive

Quick heads up on a couple things before the season starts. We've got a free shuttle running from West Oakland BART, and a bike valet if you're riding in. If you're driving, we're offering early bird parking online up to 24 hours before first pitch.

And one more reminder that we do not allow outside food into the Ballpark. We've got vendors inside who are part of what we're building here, and keeping it in-house helps us keep the whole thing running. The food's good and Scrappy's test kitchen has some great eats. If you haven't had the food at the Ballpark, we know you'll love it.

Thursdays aren't the weekend yet, but at Raimondi Park, they feel like the start of something. Come find out why, starting May 21 for Too $hort Night. We're certain you'll be nodding in approval.







Pioneer League Stories from April 23, 2026

Introducing: Thirsty Thursdays - Oakland Ballers

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