10 Things to Know About the Upcoming 2026 Season

Published on April 19, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release









Oakland Ballers celebration

(Oakland Ballers) Oakland Ballers celebration(Oakland Ballers)

With Opening Day exactly one month away, we feel the excitement building. This is shaping up to be our biggest year yet, with one key difference: we're focused on defending our title this season.

As we enter our third season, we've challenged ourselves to surpass everything we accomplished last year, both on the field and in the fan experience.

To get you ready, here are the top 10 things you need to know:

#1: Opening Day Starts It All.

Mark your calendars and get hyped, May 19th is Opening Day!

If you've already got your tickets, we can't wait to see you there. If not, now's the time to lock them in. Seats are limited, and you won't want to miss the electricity at Raimondi Park as we kick off the season.

GET TICKETS TO OPENING DAY (MAY 19)

#2: Celebrate With Us On

Championship Ring Night.

We spend our first 12 games at Raimondi Park, and for the second game of the season, we expect you to pull up in your best bling as we celebrate Oakland's first pro baseball championship since 1989. We'll have a Ring Ceremony, a giveaway that extra gold, and take a moment to honor what this team and this Town built together.

GET TICKETS TO CHAMPIONSHIP RING NIGHT

#3: 51 Games. 51 Themes. 51 Giveaways.

This season, we're doing something no one's ever done. Every game has a different theme, and the first 750 fans through the gates get something in their hands. That means every game brings something new and a reason to show up early.

GET TICKETS NOW

#4: Every Day Of The Week Has A Vibe.

Every game day has its own identity, so you always know what kind of night you're stepping into. Snag $2 tickets on $2 Tuesday, celebrate what we've built every Championship Wednesday, or unwind with Happy Hour pricing on Thirsty Thursday. Roll into the weekend in green on Green (fri)Day, tap into the full community festival vibe at Block Party Saturday, or bring the whole crew out for Family Fun Sunday, where kids run the bases and players line up to sign autographs for every fan. More details to come, but we're fired up about what's ahead.

REVIEW THE 2026 SCHEDULE

#5: Every Wednesday Night,

Dinner's On Us.

On Wednesdays, we're taking one more thing off your plate by covering dinner. This means you can come straight from work, skip the stress, and settle into the game with $15 off your first food order.

#6: Get Here Easy, Save While You Do.

This season we're giving an Early Bird Parking Discount to fans who buy in advance. Whether you are driving in and saving money by buying parking ahead of time, hopping on BART + the Ballers shuttle, biking in, taking AC Transit, or walking straight to the gates, getting to the ballpark is simple and built to make sure your night starts smoothly and stays that way.

Still have questions? Below is a map and a link to learn more to help you easily navigate public transportation.

You can still buy parking on the day of the game, but it will be more expensive than buying it at least 24 hours in advance.

MORE INFO ON TRANSPORTATION & PARKING

#7: Watch And Listen From Anywhere With HomeTeam Network.

If you cannot make it out to the park, you can still stay locked in all season with our new streaming partner, HomeTeam Network. All 96 Ballers regular season games will be available to watch from your browser or TV with a major upgrade in production that includes more cameras, more angles, and the ability to hear the Ballers broadcast even on the road. That's right. No more mystery road announcers.

Right away, you will notice the difference with a more affordable price of $54.99 for the full season, and if you sign up before May 1 using the code OAKEARLYBIRD10, you will get 10% off.

SIGN UP FOR HOMETEAM NETWORK

#8: Sync The Ballendar Schedule Straight To Your Callendar.

Subscribe to the Ballers calendar, affectionately named the Ballendar, in seconds and get every game, update, and change pushed straight to your phone. No checking, no missing out, plus special ticket offers you will only find if you subscribe.

SYNC THE SCHEDULE

#9: The Pin Game Is Back.

We're bringing pin collecting back in a big way this season with new drops and trading all around the ballpark, where your collection grows with every game. The Oakland Ballers Pin Program is a fan-driven marketplace of collectible pins, built to be traded, chased, and shown off all season long.

#10: Exclusive Drops, Only at the Park.

We are doing Thursday in-ballpark only merch drops to celebrate our local schools and colleges. Wait until you see these collectible hat colorways. We'll also be dropping exclusive merch at the ballpark throughout the season with limited runs and local designs that are only available on gameday, so if you see something you like, you will want to grab it because once it is gone, it is not coming back.

There's far more fun planned than we can fit into a top 10 list. We're racing to roll out a section at the ballpark for singles to mingle, daily fan competitions where half the crowd wins, and much more. We're striving to bring people together for shared joy any way we can, and we can't wait for the season to start.

This is your one month warning. See you soon.

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Pioneer League Stories from April 19, 2026

10 Things to Know About the Upcoming 2026 Season - Oakland Ballers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.