Introducing: Block Party Saturdays

Published on May 2, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







Saturdays at Raimondi Park just got a serious upgrade and we mean that in the best possible way. We're bringing live performances to every Saturday home game this season, turning each one into something that feels less like a regular afternoon out and more like a full-on block party. Think festival energy, good people, and baseball all wrapped into one.

Here's how it works: doors open, the band takes the stage at 2:30 PM, and from that moment the whole place starts to come alive. Music spills out into the stands, the crowd slowly builds, and by the time first pitch rolls around at 4:35 PM, you're not just showing up to a game. You're already in it. Already loose. Already having a great Saturday. That's exactly the feeling we're going for, and we want it to be that way every single week.

Block Party Saturday Lineup

May 23, 2026 | Big Ave's Album Release Block Party Oakland Ballers vs. Long Beach Coast Get Tickets

May 30, 2026 | Chinatown Night Oakland Ballers vs. RedPocket Mobiles Get Tickets

June 20, 2026 | Anarchy In The O-A-K (Punk Night) Oakland Ballers vs. Modesto Roadsters Get Tickets

June 27, 2026 | Oakland Stands Up Oakland Ballers vs. Yuba-Sutter Freebirds Get Tickets

July 11, 2026 | Enter Possum (Metal Tribute Night) Oakland Ballers vs. Yuba-Sutter Freebirds Get Tickets

July 18, 2026 | Ballermania Oakland Ballers vs. Modesto Roadsters Get Tickets

July 25, 2026 | Night of the Living Possum Oakland Ballers vs. Boise Hawks Get Tickets

August 1, 2026 | Ride The Rally (Public Transportation Night) Oakland Ballers vs. RedPocket Mobiles Get Tickets

August 22, 2026 | Dia De Los Ballers Oakland Ballers vs. Modesto Roadsters Get Tickets

August 29, 2026 | (Mystery Theme ) Oakland Ballers vs. Long Beach Coast Get Tickets

LOCK IN YOUR GAMEDAYS

Before You Arrive

Quick heads up on a couple things before the season starts. We've got a free shuttle running from West Oakland BART, and a bike valet if you're riding in. If you're driving, we're offering early bird parking online up to 24 hours before first pitch.

And one more reminder that we do not allow outside food into the Ballpark. We've got vendors inside who are part of what we're building here, and keeping it in-house helps us keep the whole thing running. The food's good and Scrappy's test kitchen has some great eats. If you haven't had the food at the Ballpark, we know you'll love it.







Pioneer League Stories from May 2, 2026

Introducing: Block Party Saturdays - Oakland Ballers

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