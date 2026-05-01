Introducing: Green (Fri)Days

Published on May 1, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







Fridays are already good. But Fridays at Raimondi Park with the whole crowd wearing green? That's something else entirely.

This is a brand new tradition we're starting this season, and the idea is pretty simple: show up on a Friday, wear green, and let the week go- no overthinking it, no Boulevard of Broken Dreams, just a ballpark full of people on the same wavelength. Friday night crowds hit different and you've got the whole weekend still ahead of you. It's the kind of thing that sounds easy and feels even better in person.

Wearing green is the baseline. But don't stop there. Lean into it. Some of these nights have a little more personality to them, and we'll let the lineup speak for itself. Theme nights, fits, costumes... whatever you've got, bring it. However you choose to show up, we're here for it.

The bar for commitment is high. Rise to the occasion.

Green (fri)Day Lineup May 22, 2026 | Unauthorized Bash Bros Night Oakland Ballers vs. Long Beach Coast Get Tickets

May 29, 2026 | Pride Oakland Ballers vs. RedPocket Mobiles Get Tickets

June 19, 2026 | The Town Experience (Juneteenth) Oakland Ballers vs. Modesto Roadsters Get Tickets

June 26, 2026 | Possum! (Phish Night) Oakland Ballers vs. Yuba-Sutter Freebirds Get Tickets

July 10, 2026 | Star Wars Night Oakland Ballers vs. Yuba-Sutter Freebirds Get Tickets

July 17, 2026 | World Cup Night Oakland Ballers vs. Modesto Roadsters Get Tickets

July 24, 2026 | Up Up, Down Down, B-A, B-A-LLERS (Gamer Night) Oakland Ballers vs. Boise Hawks Get Tickets

July 31, 2026 | Grateful Dead Night Oakland Ballers vs. RedPocket Mobiles Get Tickets

August 21, 2026 | Extra Credit Night (Teacher Appreciation Night) Oakland Ballers vs. Modesto Roadsters Get Tickets

August 28, 2026 | Island Night: From Hawaii to Alameda honoring Island Culture Oakland Ballers vs. Long Beach Coast Get Tickets

LOCK IN YOUR GAMEDAYS

Before You Arrive

Quick heads up on a couple things before the season starts. We've got a free shuttle running from West Oakland BART, and a bike valet if you're riding in. If you're driving, we're offering early bird parking online up to 24 hours before first pitch.

And one more reminder that we do not allow outside food into the Ballpark. We've got vendors inside who are part of what we're building here, and keeping it in-house helps us keep the whole thing running. The food's good and Scrappy's test kitchen has some great eats. If you haven't had the food at the Ballpark, we know you'll love it. Prep your green gear, grab your people, and make it a ritual. Raimondi Park will be ready for you.







Pioneer League Stories from May 1, 2026

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