The Opening Homestand Is Here. Here's Your Week One Lineup.

Published on May 15, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







Next Tuesday we open the gates at Raimondi Park and officially begin our title defense as your 2025 Pioneer Baseball League Champions. Our Opening Homestand is almost here, and Week One alone is stacked.

Plan ahead, lock in your nights, and show up ready. Giveaways go fast, so get there early.

Here's Your Week One Rundown:

Tuesday, May 19 at 6:35 PM Oakland Ballers vs. Missoula PaddleHeads Rally Towel (first 3000 fans) presented by Rubenstein Supply

We officially begin our title defense right here in The Town as the reigning Pioneer Baseball League Champions. Grab your Gold Rally Towel and be loud. It's Opening freaking Day!

Championship Wednesday

Wednesday, May 20 at 6:35 PM Oakland Ballers vs. Missoula PaddleHeads Sponsored by Columbia Bank Baller Bling Chain (first 750 fans)

We get our hardware. We give you some bling. Come celebrate with us as we receive our rings and kick off Championship Wednesdays in Oakland. Get there early because Dinner is on us. You get $15 off your first food order. night is going to be a night to remember.

Thirsty Thursday

Thursday, May 21 at 6:35 PM Oakland Ballers vs. Missoula PaddleHeads Too $hort Bobblehead (first 750 fans)

Every Thursday we're doing a 510 Happy Hour that starts when gates open. That's $5 beers, $10 wine and $10 cocktails until the game starts. We are bringing one of The Town's greatest back to Raimondi Park for a night of Ballers baseball, Bay Area hip-hop, and Oakland pride turnt all the way up.

Green (fri)Day

Thursday, May 221 at 6:35 PM Oakland Ballers vs. Long Beach Coast Unauthorized Bash Bros Pin (first 750 fans)

Wear green and prepare to bash. On Friday, we are throwing a totally unauthorized tribute to Oakland's most legendary bashers. Bring your biggest bat energy. Collect the first pin of the year.

Block Party Saturday

Saturday, May 23 at 4:35 PM Oakland Ballers vs. Long Beach Coast Championship Patch and Thank You Note (first 750 fans)

Our first Block Party of the year is featuring 10-year-old rap phenom Big Ave, who made the Scrappy Anthem and our official home run song, makes her triumphant return to Raimondi Park for an album release block party. We are so proud to have her back.

Family Fun Sunday

Sunday, May 24 at 1:05 PM Oakland Ballers vs. Long Beach Coast Team Photo for Autographs (first 1000 fans)

To infinity and beyond! We are closing out Week One with a family day at the ballpark, themed fun for kids of all ages, and a team photo you can actually get signed. After the game, kids run the bases and meet the players up close. Bring your sharpie and cherish that autograph.

Arrive early and leave with no regrets. Giveaways are first-come, first-served and quantities are limited, so arriving early is always the move.

That is six nights of Oakland baseball, six giveaways, and one whole lot of reasons to be at Raimondi Park. See you next week.







Pioneer League Stories from May 15, 2026

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