Ballers Bulletin: May

Published on May 12, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







"If you don't swing for the fences, how will you ever hit a home run?"

This is the energy we're bringing into 2026. Back-to-back Pioneer League titles in our sights. Bigger gamedays at Raimondi Park are on deck. And with 51 home games, 51 themes, and 51 giveaways, we're giving you every reason to show up, get loud, and ride with us all season long.

Seven days until Opening Day. Let's go.

New Fieldside Seats are here

You asked to get closer, so we got to work.

This year, we're breaking down the walls at Raimondi Park and putting fans closer to the action than ever before with brand-new Fieldside Seats directly behind home plate. We're talking on-the-field access, right next to the game, close enough to hear the chatter from the dugout and the on-deck circle.

This is as close as baseball gets. You'll be closer to the batter than the pitcher is. That's the kind of access we've always wanted to give our fans, and now it's here.

Get your Fieldside Seats for Opening Week and experience baseball like you've never seen before.

GET YOUR OPENING WEEK TICKETS

Block Party Saturday: Catch Big Ave on May 23 for our opening act

The first Block Party of the 2026 season is here and we're not easing into it.

We're so excited to have Big Ave take the stage on May 23rd for her album release party. Big Ave created our Scrappy The Rally Possum Anthem, our Ballers Homerun song, and has been a fixture at Raimondi Park. The rising star is back this season to bring the hype as our new state rival, the Long Beach Coast comes to The Town. Arrive early, feel the energy, as our favorite 10-year old Bay Area rap star drops her new tracks.

GET YOUR MAY 23RD TICKETS

Group Celebration Packages: Make your moment BIG

Got something worth celebrating? Bring it to Raimondi Park. We've built two packages designed to make your special day feel exactly as big as it deserves.

Scoreboard Message and Swag Get your name on the scoreboard during the game, plus a Ballers necklace and button pin for the guest of honor and necklaces for your whole crew. Pick up your swag at the Guest Services table on game day. Simple, affordable, and genuinely unforgettable.

The Scrappy Cake Show Scrappy himself comes to find you in the stands. He shows up with a one-of-a-kind trash cake (an Opossum delicacy) he built himself, and leads the whole crowd in a song for the guest of honor. You also get a celebration button pin to wear all game long. Seats must be in Premium Reserved, and there's only one Scrappy Cake Show per game, so don't wait on this one.

Bringing 10 or more? Head to the Group Tickets page and include your package preference in the inquiry form or send an email groups@oaklandballers.com. We'll take care of the rest.

CELEBRATE THE SCRAPPY WAY

Ballunteer Opportunity: May 16 with Habitat for Humanity and Ava Energy

On Saturday, Ballunteers are teaming up with Habitat for Humanity East Bay and Ava Energy to help build 10 homes in Hayward. No construction experience needed. Habitat staff and AmeriCorps Crew Leaders will train you on everything. Just bring work clothes, sturdy closed-toe shoes, a lunch, and a refillable water bottle. All tools and safety gear are provided.

Date: Saturday, May 16th, 2026

Time: 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM

Location: Sequoia Grove, 123 A Street, Hayward, CA 94541

Volunteers must be at least 16 years old. Arrive a little before 8:30 AM for check-in and orientation. We're looking for 20 volunteers for this one, so sign up and grab your spot.

VOLUNTEER SIGN UP

Play Ball Weekend: Free Youth Clinic on June 6

We're proud to be part of MLB's Play Ball Weekend, a global initiative to grow the game and get kids outside and on the diamond.

We're hosting a free youth clinic for kids ages 7 to 12 at Raimondi Park. Participants get hands-on hitting, base running and fielding instruction, meet-and-greets with Ballers players and coaches, and their very own Play Ball bat and ball set to take home. This is Oakland baseball for the next generation, and we can't wait to share it.

Mark your calendars for June 6, 2026.

SIGN UP FOR PLAY BALL WEEKEND

We want to hear from you We're always building and your voice is a big part of how we get better. If you have ideas, feedback, or anything on your mind about the fan experience at Raimondi Park, we want to hear it. Fill out our fan experience survey and let us know.

One week left. Our Opening Homestand kicks off May 19th. Get your tickets and let's do this.

Let's Go Oakland!







Pioneer League Stories from May 12, 2026

Ballers Bulletin: May - Oakland Ballers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.