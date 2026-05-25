Ballers Back Tomorrow for Week 2 of the Opening Homestand.

Published on May 25, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







Sunday, your B's closed out the first series win in style. An 11-5 victory built on back-to-back three-run innings in the 5th and 6th. A tied game turned into a statement. Series won.

And it wasn't a one-day story. Sunday marked the third straight game the Ballers scored 10 or more runs. Raimondi Park saw a lot of dingers the past week. The bats are disciplined, the lineup is clicking, and these runs are coming in bunches. When baseball looks this good, there is nothing better to watch.

Now we turn the page to tomorrow night, where the Ballers open Week 2 at home against Long Beach Coast.

Thank you to all the fans that came out to Raimondi Park last week. We've got the best fans in the league, and the competitive edge you give us is real. As we wrap up May, come out and be part of it.

You can't make it to the ballpark? We've still got you covered.

Subscribe to a season pass to watch every game on HomeTeam Network, or follow along for free on YouTube, with audio broadcasts for every game and live video on Fridays.

$2 Tuesday

Tuesday, May 26 at 6:35 PM Long Beach Coast vs. Oakland Ballers presented by Samuel Meritt University Samuel Merritt Badge Reel (first 750 fans)

We're opening the week by celebrating the nurses who show up for our communities every single day, no matter what. They deserve a whole lot more than one night, but tomorrow night, Scrappy and the Ballers are going to make some noise for Oakland's healthcare heroes. Come help us give them the love they've earned.

Championship Wednesday

Wednesday, May 27 at 1:05 PM Long Beach Coast vs. Oakland Ballers 2025 Championship Poster (first 1,000 fans)

School's in session at the best classroom in Oakland. We're bringing 90s energy, bright colors, foul balls, and field trip chaos for a daytime throwdown inspired by everyone's favorite Saturday show. Time out. Let's play ball and put the Long Beach Coast into detention.

Thirsty Thursday

Thursday, May 28 at 6:35 PM Long Beach Coast vs. Oakland Ballers Ballers Forest Reusable Bag (first 750 fans)

On Thursday, ride your bike to Raimondi Park and park it at our Free Bike Valet. Save the planet. Grab a cold drink for 510 Happy Hour ($5 Fieldwork alcoholic beers, $10 cocktails). It's Thirsty Thursday with a purpose and Scrappy is fully prepared to accept the title of environmental leader. Less gas, more grass and a whole lot of clean air in West Oakland.

Green (fri)Day

Friday, May 29 at 6:35 PM RedPocket Mobiles vs. Oakland Ballers Drawstring Pride Backpack (first 750 fans)

Pride Night is one of our absolute favorite nights of the year, full stop. Raimondi Park is for everybody and Friday is all about love, joy, and showing up exactly as you are. Bring the color, the energy and let's make The Town proud.

Block Party Saturday

Saturday, May 30 at 4:35 PM RedPocket Mobiles vs. Oakland Ballers presented by East Bay Municipal Utility District Fortune Cookies (first 1,000 fans)

On Saturday, we're celebrating the culture, history, and community of Oakland's Chinatown, one of the most iconic neighborhoods in the East Bay. Come honor the legacy of this neighborhood and enjoy a live performance for Block Party Saturday that all of Oakland can feel. This is hometown pride, community love, and Ballers baseball all coming together at Raimondi Park.

Family Fun Sunday

Sunday, May 31 at 1:05 PM RedPocket Mobiles vs. Oakland Ballers presented by Ava Community Energy Scrappy Pens (first 750 fans)

If you've been to Raimondi Park this season, you already know about the Scrappy Cake Show. Anyone coming out to the ballpark with something to celebrate can request a delicious garbage cake from Scrappy.

But on Sunday, it's our turn to celebrate the birthday boy. It's his birthday, we invited all his mascot friends and we are going all out. Expect birthday party energy, mascot-friendly mayhem, and one very celebrated rally possum. Bring the whole family, sing loudly, and help us give Scrappy the party he deserves.







Pioneer League Stories from May 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.