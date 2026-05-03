Introducing: Family Fun Sundays

Published on May 3, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







Sundays at Raimondi Park are built for families. Every week, we're rolling out something special so you can gather your crew, get out in the sunshine, and settle in for a proper afternoon of baseball. First pitch is at 1:05 PM, which gives you plenty of time to round up the whole family and get to the park without the rush. Each Sunday brings a new theme to life, and every game ends with kids running the bases. Even better, every kid who runs the bases will receive a $5 Bay Play arcade card. After the game, players will stick around for autographs, giving your squad a chance to meet the team before heading home.

Family Fun Sunday Lineup May 24, 2026 | Toy Story 5 Day Oakland Ballers vs. Long Beach Coast Get Tickets

May 31, 2026 | Scrappy's Birthday Oakland Ballers vs. RedPocket Mobiles Get Tickets

June 21, 2026 | Day of the Dad (Father's Day) Oakland Ballers vs. Modesto Roadsters Get Tickets

June 28, 2026 | Christmas In June Oakland Ballers vs. Yuba-Sutter Freebirds Get Tickets

July 12, 2026 | Oakland Zoo Day Oakland Ballers vs. Yuba-Sutter Freebirds Get Tickets

July 19, 2026 | A Celebration of Rickey Henderson Oakland Ballers vs. Modesto Roadsters Get Tickets

July 26, 2026 | Halloween In July Oakland Ballers vs. Boise Hawks Get Tickets

August 2, 2026 | Soak The Town Sunday Oakland Ballers vs. RedPocket Mobiles Get Tickets

August 23, 2026 | KPop Demon Bunters Oakland Ballers vs. Modesto Roadsters Get Tickets

August 30, 2026 | Fan Appreciation Day Oakland Ballers vs. Long Beach Coast Get Tickets

LOCK IN YOUR GAMEDAYS

Before You Arrive

Quick heads up on a couple things before the season starts. We've got a free shuttle running from West Oakland BART, and a bike valet if you're riding in. If you're driving, we're offering early bird parking online up to 24 hours before first pitch.

And one more reminder that we do not allow outside food into the Ballpark. We've got vendors inside who are part of what we're building here, and keeping it in-house helps us keep the whole thing running. The food's good and Scrappy's test kitchen has some great eats. If you haven't had the food at the Ballpark, we know you'll love it.







Pioneer League Stories from May 3, 2026

Introducing: Family Fun Sundays - Oakland Ballers

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