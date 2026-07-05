Celebrate the Bay's Immigrant Communities this $2 Tuesday

Published on July 5, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







We heard you loud and clear, so we're releasing more $2 Tuesday tickets for our "Immigrants: We Get the Job Done" game against the Modesto Roadsters on July 7.

We want you there. All of you.

These $2 tickets sold out fast the first time. They'll go quickly again, so grab yours before they're gone.

This country just turned 250 years old, and as we mark that milestone, we want to say something plainly: the United States was built by people who came from everywhere. People who arrived with almost nothing and gave everything.

Our history is complicated, but it is also undeniably beautiful.

The East Bay is one of the most vivid expressions of that story anywhere in the world. The languages, the food, the music, the faith, the hustle: all of it is what makes this one of the greatest places on Earth.

Tuesday night is for the people who helped build this country with their hands, their vision, and their determination. It's for every community that has ever been told they didn't belong and proved otherwise.

GET $2 TICKETS

This week, we honor the cultures, roots, and tireless hard work that make our community beautiful and resilient. And we hope you'll be there with us.

We built the Ballers on the belief that this ballpark belongs to our community. Every corner of it. Every neighborhood. Every background. Every story.

Tuesday's game is a chance to fill Raimondi Park with exactly that, and we hope to see you there.







Pioneer League Stories from July 5, 2026

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