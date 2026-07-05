The Raptors Hold off a Late Game Rally by the Hawks to Take a 16-15 Victory

Published on July 5, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Boise, ID - The Ogden Raptors were playing baseball in Memorial Stadium for the third series this season, and it was no surprise that it was another close contest.

The game started off very evenly for both teams, with Carmine Lane and Garrett Bevacqua's early game RBIs being matched by the Hawks. The game was tied 2-2 after the top of the third. However, the Hawks showed off the offense that the Raptors have become incredibly familiar with, and put up four runs in the bottom of the third to take a 6-2 lead.

Colson Lawrence and Sebastian Greico answered with RBIs in the bottom of the fourth inning to get the game within two, and then the Raptors exploded in the top of the fifth. They put up seven runs, highlighted by Sebastain Greico and Bradley Pelle triples that scored a combined five runs. At this point, the Raptors led 11-6.

The Raptors were held scoreless across the sixth and seventh innings, however, their bats got going again in the top of the eighth, and the team put up a five spot. Greico and Lawrence both batted more runs across the plate, and both men ended the night with four RBIs. Dylan Wilkinson also added a double of his own to put the Raptors up 16-8.

But the Hawks did not go down without a fight. They scored four in the bottom of the eighth to make it a 16-12 game, and then got within one run with one out in the bottom of the ninth. The Raptors ultimately held the Hawks off, recording a groundout and a flyout to sneak away with a one-run victory.

Jason Schaaf was the starting pitcher for the Raptors and picked up his third win of the season after going six innings. Landon Riley, Harper McLendon, Kyler Stancato and Kaden Kneip combined for the relief effort.

The Raptors will play tomorrow night in Boise at 7:05 p.m.







Pioneer League Stories from July 5, 2026

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