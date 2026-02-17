Open Tryouts May 1

Published on February 17, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

The Boise Hawks will host an Open Tryout on Friday, May 1, giving aspiring professional baseball players the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of the Hawks coaching staff.

Check-in will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., with the tryout beginning promptly at 9:00 a.m. The event will run through approximately 1:00 p.m.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older to attend. There is a $100 registration fee to participate in the tryout. All players are responsible for providing their own equipment, including cleats, baseball pants, gloves, bats, helmets, and any additional necessary gear.

Following the initial workout, select players may be invited to return on Saturday, May 2, to participate in an intersquad game for further evaluation.

Those wishing to attend must register in advance at: https://bit.ly/HawksOpenTryout

The Boise Hawks look forward to providing talented athletes the chance to compete and take the next step in their baseball careers.







