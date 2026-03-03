Boise Hawks 2026 Seasonal Job Fair Announced

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks have announced the date of their annual seasonal job fair for the 2026 season on Saturday, April 11th from 10 AM to 12 PM at Memorial Stadium (5600 North Glenwood Street, Boise, ID 83714). 

The Hawks are seeking dedicated and reliable individuals to join their game day staff for the upcoming season. While a variety of skills and experience levels are welcome, the organization is especially looking for team members who are enthusiastic about delivering a fun, positive experience for fans and guests throughout the season.

There are fifty-three (53) home games at Memorial Stadium during the 2026 season, not including Memorial Stadium Special Events. Position hours differ but range from 1 PM to 10:30 PM. Operating hours are dependent on game duration, which can vary.

The Job Fair will include completion of standard application paperwork as well as brief personal interviews with Boise Hawks management. Applicants must be at least 15 years of age or older to be considered. Please bring two (2) forms of identification (ID/Social Security Card), as qualified applicants may be hired on the spot.

The Hawks are looking to fill the following (but not limited to) positions: cash room attendants, ticket takers, box office attendants, ushers, cooks, food runners, expediters, catering crew, beverage stocker, hawkers, general concessions, Kids Zone attendants, bat boy/girl, camera operators, promo squad, and stadium operations team members.







