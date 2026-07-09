Raptors Fall to Range Riders After Glacier's Big Fifth Inning

Published on July 9, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







KALISPELL, Mont. - July 8, 2026 - One night after taking the series opener, the Ogden Raptors were unable to carry that momentum through Wednesday night, falling 10-3 to the Glacier Range Riders at Glacier Bank Park.

Ogden finished with seven hits, including home runs from Cole Jordan and Colson Lawrence, but Glacier used a five-run fifth inning to break the game open and even the series.

The Range Riders struck first with a run in the second inning before adding two more in the third on a Carson Garner two-run home run. Jordan answered for the Raptors in the fifth, driving a solo shot to left field to put Ogden on the board and cut the deficit to 3-1.

Glacier responded in the bottom half of the inning, scoring five runs highlighted by a Jacob Steele grand slam that extended the Range Riders' lead to 8-1.

The Raptors continued to battle at the plate. Lawrence launched a solo home run to right field in the seventh, continuing his strong offensive stretch, and Dylan Wilkinson added an RBI double in the eighth to score Tyler Ganus.

Chase Valentine led Ogden with a 2-for-4 night at the plate, while Jordan also finished 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI. Wilkinson added a double and an RBI, and Lawrence reached twice with a home run and a walk.

On the mound, Chase Chatman took the loss for Ogden, allowing eight runs over 4.1 innings while striking out four. Dylan Gardner worked 2.2 innings in relief, striking out three, and Carson Kelly closed the night with a scoreless eighth inning.

The Raptors will look to bounce back as the road series continues in Kalispell.

Final Line: Ogden: 3 runs, 7 hits, 1 error Glacier: 10 runs, 12 hits, 1 error

Raptors Offensive Highlights: Chase Valentine: 2-for-4 Cole Jordan: 2-for-4, HR, RBI Colson Lawrence: HR, RBI, BB Dylan Wilkinson: 2B, RBI

Final: Ogden Raptors 3, Glacier Range Riders 10 Attendance: Not Reported Time of Game: 2:33







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