Ogden Claims Back to Back Games in Boise with a 13-5 Victory

Published on July 6, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Boise, ID - In the Raptors 12th contest against the Boise Hawks in their last 15 games, the team earned their second straight victory and fourth over the last five games.

The game was close through five innings. The Hawks jumped out to an early lead, with a 2-0 advantage after the third inning. After the fourth inning, Cole Jordan and Kyler Stancato RBIs tied the game up at two. Then in the top of the fifth, Gio Ferraro knocked a solo home run to give the Raptors the lead.

The Raptors added on seven runs through the seventh and eighth innings, highlighted by a Colson Lawrence three-run home run. The Hawks added two runs of their own in the bottom of the eighth, however the Raptors were still leading 10-4 entering into the ninth inning.

In that inning a Carmine Lane double added one more run to the Raptors' tally, and then a Gio Ferraro home run added on the final two runs of the game for Ogden. Boise scored one more run in the bottom of the ninth, however it wasn't nearly enough to catch up to the Raptors, who walked away with a 13-5 victory.

For the second consecutive game Colson Lawrence batted three runs across the plate. Gio Ferraro also had a great game going 3-4 with three RBI.

Parker McMan was the starting pitcher for the Raptors and he performed well, going five innings and allowing just two runs off of five hits to go along with seven strikeouts. The relief squad, made up of Dylan Gardner, Kyle Lewis and Landon Riley, was highlighted by Gardner's two shutout frames.

The Raptors move to 25-17 on the season and will play again on July 7th against the Glacier Range Riders.







Pioneer League Stories from July 6, 2026

Ogden Claims Back to Back Games in Boise with a 13-5 Victory - Ogden Raptors

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