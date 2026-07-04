There Was No Shortage of Runs in Game Four Between the Raptors and Hawks, with the Hawks Taking a 19-16 Victory

Published on July 3, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Ogden, UT - On the eve of our nation's birthday the Ogden Raptors were adorned in jerseys fitting of the occasion. In a game that had 35 combined runs between the teams, there was no shortage of offensive fireworks, however unfortunately for the Raptors, they couldn't quite hold on to their late game lead to seal the deal.

The Raptors took an early lead, with a 5-1 advantage after the second inning. Carmine Lane contributed two RBI in that two-inning stretch, starting off a strong night for him that ended with three RBI total.

The Boise Hawks uncorked their offense in the third and fourth innings, scoring a combined 11 runs and taking a 12-5 lead. The Hawks played small ball all night long, not hitting a single home run and scoring all of their runs off of well-placed balls that found gaps and holes.

The Raptors were not ready to give up easily. They launched a rally of their own, scoring 11 runs across the fourth to seventh innings, and took a 16-14 lead. Within that four-inning stretch, Gio Ferraro powered a three-run homer out of Lindquist Field, Tyler Ganus added two RBI of his own and Colson Lawrence also batted two runs in.

Joey Kalafut of the Hawks singled to right field scoring two runs to tie the game at 16, and that is where the score sat entering into the top of the ninth inning.

In the top of the ninth the Boise bats came alive again, and a Michael O'Hara double cleared the bases, which had been loaded, to score three runs. The Raptors entered the bottom of the ninth trailing 19-16. They were held scoreless, and the Hawks walked away with the victory, 19-16.

The Raptors and Hawks will be back in action tomorrow night in Boise at Memorial Stadium.







Pioneer League Stories from July 3, 2026

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